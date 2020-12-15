Hayastan All-Armenian Fund expresses gratitude to all donors for support to homeland

The Hayastan All-Armenian Fund has released a statement, once again extending its sincere gratitude to all donors who have continued to support the Homeland during this difficult time.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: The extraordinary wave of unity and solidarity from Armenians around the world was unprecedented both during the global fundraising campaign, which started on September 27th and the Thanksgiving Telethon of November 26th, which raised almost $23 million.

We are grateful to all organizations, groups and individuals from the Diaspora who joined the global fundraising efforts through alternative individual campaigns and directed the proceeds to the Fund’s network.

Such initiatives included fundraisers organized by the AGBU, OneArmenia, Armenia Aid, and many others. The Hayastan All Armenian Fund was not involved in any way in the technical and substantive content of any of these initiatives.

The organizers of the fundraising initiative which took place on October 10th were in contact with Armenia Fund Inc. only, a US-based nonprofit organization, and a partner of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund on the West Coast. Armenia Fund Inc. reflected these donations of the funds raised as they were confirmed on a daily basis. As for the non-cash and cash inflows, Armenia Fund Inc. has clarified these questions on its Frequently Asked Questions section of the website, assuring that all donations have been officially recognized, and the donors have received certificates and gratitude letters. Additional details on this and the November 26th telethon are available here: https://www.armeniafund.org/newsroom/frequently-asked-questions/

Regarding the funds provided to the Republic of Armenia by the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund during war, we reaffirm that the Fund's Board of Trustees voted on the issue through online voting and all decision and details can be found here https://www.himnadram.org/hy/1606218447. The bases for these transfers to the Republic of Armenia are clearly stated in a number of clarifications given by the Fund in the last month https://www.himnadram.org/en/1606218447 as well as in the announcement made the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Armenia on 24.11.2020 - https://bit.ly/3nkE0j2”, the statement says.