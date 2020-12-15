Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
Society

Hayastan All-Armenian Fund expresses gratitude to all donors for support to homeland

The Hayastan All-Armenian Fund has released a statement, once again extending its sincere gratitude to all donors who have continued to support the Homeland during this difficult time.

Hayastan All-Armenian Fund expresses gratitude to all donors for support to homeland

Hayastan All-Armenian Fund expresses gratitude to all donors for support to homeland

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: The extraordinary wave of unity and solidarity from Armenians around the world was unprecedented both during the global fundraising campaign, which started on September 27th and the Thanksgiving Telethon of November 26th, which raised almost $23 million.

We are grateful to all organizations, groups and individuals from the Diaspora who joined the global fundraising efforts through alternative individual campaigns and directed the proceeds to the Fund’s network.

Such initiatives included fundraisers organized by the AGBU, OneArmenia, Armenia Aid, and many others. The Hayastan All Armenian Fund was not involved in any way in the technical and substantive content of any of these initiatives.

The organizers of the fundraising initiative which took place on October 10th were in contact with Armenia Fund Inc. only, a US-based nonprofit organization, and a partner of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund on the West Coast. Armenia Fund Inc. reflected these donations of the funds raised as they were confirmed on a daily basis. As for the non-cash and cash inflows, Armenia Fund Inc. has clarified these questions on its Frequently Asked Questions section of the website, assuring that all donations have been officially recognized, and the donors have received certificates and gratitude letters. Additional details on this and the November 26th telethon are available here: https://www.armeniafund.org/newsroom/frequently-asked-questions/

Regarding the funds provided to the Republic of Armenia by the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund during war, we reaffirm that the Fund's Board of Trustees voted on the issue through online voting and all decision and details can be found here https://www.himnadram.org/hy/1606218447. The bases for these transfers to the Republic of Armenia are clearly stated in a number of clarifications given by the Fund in the last month https://www.himnadram.org/en/1606218447 as well as in the announcement made the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Armenia on 24.11.2020 - https://bit.ly/3nkE0j2”, the statement says.


     

Politics

OSCE MG Co-chairs reaffirm commitment for fostering regional peace, stability and prosperity

The Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group (Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, Stephane Visconti of France, and Andrew Schofer of the United States of America) released a statement following a regional trip, reports the official website of the OSCE.

All news from section

Peskov: Kremlin keeping close eye on situation in Karabakh

The Kremlin is keeping a close eye on the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, Russian president’s press...

Artsakh President's meeting with OSCE mediateros does not take place on initiative of Armenian side

The meeting of Artsakh President Arayik Haroutyunyan with the OSCE mediators did not take place on the...

Turkey faces threat of US and European arms sanctions

The US and European Union are applying pressure on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, with Washington...

The meeting of the Armenian FM with OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs kicks off

The meeting of Armenian FM Ara Ayvazyan with the American and French OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs has kicked...

Edward Nalbandian: Interim status of Nagorno-Karabakh was considered in all working documents

The major issue, that is, the final status of Nagorno-Karabakh, is not stated in the statement signed...

Edward Nalbandian: Interim status of Nagorno-Karabakh was considered in all working documents

The major issue, that is, the final status of Nagorno-Karabakh, is not stated in the statement signed...

Economy

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.

All news from section

Cargo transportation and supplies to Artsakh carried out normally

Normal operation in trade and service spheres has restored in Artsakh, Acting minister of economy and...

IMF Executive Board completes 3rd review under SBA for Armenia and approves US$36.9 mln disbursement

The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) completed the third review of the Republic...

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up on Monday morning, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.

World oil prices are falling

World oil prices are falling during trading on Wednesday.

Armenia has new economy minister

By the decree of President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian Tigran Khachatryan has been relieved of post of...

A large-scale program for the development of horticulture will be launched in Akna district: President Harutyunyan paid a working visit

On September 13 Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan visited the Akna district of Askeran, the...

Society

Hayastan All-Armenian Fund expresses gratitude to all donors for support to homeland

The Hayastan All-Armenian Fund has released a statement, once again extending its sincere gratitude to all donors who have continued to support the Homeland during this difficult time.

All news from section

Nearly 40,000 people returned to Nagorno Karabakh – Russian defense ministry

More than 39,700 people have come back home in Nagorno Karabakh since the combat actions ended in the...

438 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

438 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day,...

Russian plane lands at military airport delivering 44 Armenian prisoners

A Russian plane landed at the Erebuni military airport and delivered 44 Armenian prisoners, news.am reports.

Wounded servicemen to receive rehabilitation treatment with state-of-the-art equipment

With the support of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund, the Prosthetics and Rehabilitation Center of the...

Armenia-Artsakh power line restored

The overhead power line extending from Armenia to Artsakh through the territory of the Kashatagh region...

Two Artsakh villages attacked by Azeris didn’t have civilian population - PM

There was no civilian population in the Hin Tagher and Khtsaberd villages of Artsakh’s Hadrut region...

Military

Rustam Muradov: 12 people were handed over to Azerbaijan and 44 to Armenia

Twelve people were handed over to the competent authorities of Azerbaijan. The statement came from Rustam Muradov, commander of the Russian peacekeeping force in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), news.am reports, citing Sputnik-Armenia.

All news from section

Russian peacekeepers continue to equip checkpoints in the Berdzor corridor

Russian peacekeepers continue to equip checkpoints in the Berdzor corridor.

51 explosive devices found and removed in one day in Artsakh

Military personnel of the International Mine Action Center continue to work on engineering reconnaissance...

Russian defense ministry reports on first case of violation of ceasefire in Artsakh

The ceasefire was violated for the first time in Nagorno-Karabakh since the end of hostilities and the...

Azerbaijani forces attempt attack in southern direction of Artsakh Defense Army

The Defense Army of Artsakh denies the Azerbaijani media reports according to which the Armenian forces...

Azerbaijani forces attempt attack in southern direction of Artsakh Defense Army

The Defense Army of Artsakh denies the Azerbaijani media reports according to which the Armenian forces...

Artsakh military death toll reaches 2996 as retrieval and identification of bodies continues

The death toll of the Artsakh military in the 2020 Nagorno Karabakh war has reached 2996 as the search,...

Google employees to work from home until September 2021
Hayastan All-Armenian Fund expresses gratitude to all donors for support to homeland
Turkey detains 11 people over abduction of Iranian dissident
Nearly 40,000 people returned to Nagorno Karabakh – Russian defense ministry
438 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
more news

Analytical

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

France24 television network has published a series of videos once again confirming that Syrian mercenaries...

Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

Azerbaijan. Regional Developments

All news from section

Interview

More than 70,000 people currently live in Artsakh. Zhirayr Mirzoyan

According to the operative data of the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Development of the...

The political future of Nagorno-Karabakh must be decided by its population. Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress

The EU must force Turkey to respect the Convention of Geneva and withdraw from the conflict. Rafael Larreina

All news from section

Photos

The capital is being restored
The capital is being restored
Stepanakert today
Stepanakert today
Artsakh rescue forces pulled out from under the rubble the bodies of the died citizens
Artsakh rescue forces pulled out from under the rubble the bodies of the died citizens
The precise calculation of mine thrower
The precise calculation of mine thrower
 more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

UNESCO adopts declaration on cultural property protection and creation of independent technical mission in Nagorno-Karabakh

All news from section

Numerous historical-cultural monuments destroyed, damaged or desecrated by Azeri armed forces

Macron: France ready to provide full support for protection of cultural and religious heritage in Karabakh

Artsakh FM sends letter to UNESCO Director-General

Sport

President Harutyunyan received world recordholders brothers Youri and Arthur Saqunts

All news from section

Mkhitaryan joins Roma from Arsenal on permanent deal

Garo Paylan challenges Turkish minister over the damaged Armenian cemetery in Ankara

Mkhitaryan donates national team T-shirts to Armenian servicemen wounded in Tavush

Diaspora

Posters calling for recognition of Artsakh posted in US streets

All news from section

Thousands march in Syria in support of Artsakh

Armenians in Turkey appear under target of hate speech and threats: MP Paylan among them

Armenian member of Turkey parliament appeals to OSCE Minsk Group

International

Google employees to work from home until September 2021

All news from section

Turkey detains 11 people over abduction of Iranian dissident

Biden reportedly considers Samantha Power for USAID

Over 27,000 COVID-19 infections detected in Russia in 24 hours

Most Read

month

week

day

Search