Turkey detains 11 people over abduction of Iranian dissident

Turkey has detained 11 people involved in the abduction and smuggling to Iran of an Iranian dissident wanted by Tehran in connection with a deadly 2018 attack in southwestern Iran, Reuters reported on Monday, citing Turkish authorities.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: Habib Chaab, an Iranian ethnic Arab separatist leader, was drugged and kidnapped by a network working “on behalf of Iran’s intelligence service” after being lured into flying to Turkey by an Iranian intelligence operative, a senior official said.

Iran’s state media said in November that Iranian intelligence ministry officers arrested Chaab over suspected involvement in a 2018 attack on a military parade that killed dozens of people, without saying when or how he was detained.

Chaab, who was based in Sweden, was persuaded to fly to Turkey to meet a woman who, unknown to him, worked for Iranian intelligence, the Turkish official said.

When he arrived in Istanbul he went to a rendezvous point, where he was drugged and tied down, the official said. Istanbul police said Chaab was spirited from the city to Turkey’s eastern province of Van, and from there across the border into Iran.

The 11 people were arrested two weeks ago, police said.

The account of Chaab’s abduction was first reported by the Washington Post. There was no immediate public comment from Iran.


     

Politics

OSCE MG Co-chairs reaffirm commitment for fostering regional peace, stability and prosperity

The Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group (Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, Stephane Visconti of France, and Andrew Schofer of the United States of America) released a statement following a regional trip, reports the official website of the OSCE.

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.

Nearly 40,000 people returned to Nagorno Karabakh – Russian defense ministry

More than 39,700 people have come back home in Nagorno Karabakh since the combat actions ended in the region, TASS reports citing the Russian Defense Ministry.

Rustam Muradov: 12 people were handed over to Azerbaijan and 44 to Armenia

Twelve people were handed over to the competent authorities of Azerbaijan. The statement came from Rustam Muradov, commander of the Russian peacekeeping force in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), news.am reports, citing Sputnik-Armenia.

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

Turkey's leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

Azerbaijan. Regional Developments

More than 70,000 people currently live in Artsakh. Zhirayr Mirzoyan

The political future of Nagorno-Karabakh must be decided by its population. Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress

The EU must force Turkey to respect the Convention of Geneva and withdraw from the conflict. Rafael Larreina

UNESCO adopts declaration on cultural property protection and creation of independent technical mission in Nagorno-Karabakh

President Harutyunyan received world recordholders brothers Youri and Arthur Saqunts

Posters calling for recognition of Artsakh posted in US streets

Turkey detains 11 people over abduction of Iranian dissident

