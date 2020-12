More than 39,700 people have come back home in Nagorno Karabakh since the combat actions ended in the region, TASS reports citing the Russian Defense Ministry.

December 15, 2020, 11:01 Nearly 40,000 people returned to Nagorno Karabakh – Russian defense ministry

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Today 566 people were delivered by buses from Yerevan to Stepanakert. More than 39,700 people have returned to their places of residence in Nagorno Karabakh”, the ministry stated.