Twelve people were handed over to the competent authorities of Azerbaijan. The statement came from Rustam Muradov, commander of the Russian peacekeeping force in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), news.am reports, citing Sputnik-Armenia.

December 15, 2020, 10:21 Rustam Muradov: 12 people were handed over to Azerbaijan and 44 to Armenia

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: "According to the trilateral statement signed by Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia on November 9, 2020, the exchange of prisoners was carried out on an ‘all for all’ basis. It was preceded by extensive preparations with the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides, which were carried out by Russian peacekeepers," Muradov said.

According to him, as a result, under his personal oversight, 12 people were transferred to Baku by a plane of the Russian Aerospace Forces and handed over to the representatives of the Azerbaijani authorities, and the Azerbaijani side returned 44 people to the Armenian side.