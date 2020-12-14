Biden reportedly considers Samantha Power for USAID

Joe Biden is considering Samantha Power to head the United States Agency for International Development, which would place a high-profile figure atop foreign aid and coronavirus relief efforts, people familiar with the matter tell Axios.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: Installing power – a former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and author of a Pulitzer Prize-winning book about genocide – would signal the Biden administration plans to revitalize foreign assistance and use it as an instrument of soft power and to achieve humanitarian goals.

Power was a prominent member of President Obama's cabinet and recently wrote a Foreign Affairs article about the president-elect headlined: "The Can-Do Power: America’s Advantage and Biden’s Chance."

Biden hasn’t made a final decision on the position, and there could be other candidates – including those who were passed over for Cabinet positions – in the mix.

Samantha Power, 50, served as the U.S. Permanent Representative to the United Nations from 2013-2017.