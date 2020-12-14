With the support of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund, the Prosthetics and Rehabilitation Center of the Arabkir Medical Complex will be equipped with state-of-the-art equipment to help wounded servicemen recuperate and lead full lives, the Fund said in a statement.

December 14, 2020, 17:09 Wounded servicemen to receive rehabilitation treatment with state-of-the-art equipment

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: “During a visit to the ArBeS healthcare center, Haykak Arshamyan, Executive Director of HAAF, and Ara Babloyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Arabkir Medical Complex, saw the work of the current on site prosthetic workshop and noted that the planned upgraded equipment would significantly improve the rehabilitation and recovery of our servicemen wounded defending the Homeland.

The center now has an adult rehabilitation department in addition to the previous pediatric services.

To improve the amenities of the center, the medical complex began the construction of a new wing a few months ago, to be completed by spring.

The Hayastan All-Armenian Fund will provide modern rehabilitation devices and equipment for the new wing.

Since the first weeks of the war, the Fund has been working with a number of international organizations and charities specializing in the production of, prosthetics / orthotics for post-war rehabilitation and treatment as well as those providing psychological support and this will be the second such workshop in Yerevan.

Our highest priority is to ensure that all needs of our brave soldiers are met and they are able to lead full and content lives”, the statement says.