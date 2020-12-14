Peskov: Kremlin keeping close eye on situation in Karabakh

The Kremlin is keeping a close eye on the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, Russian president’s press secretary, Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, according to TASS.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Indeed, information is scarce. We are really keeping a close eye," he said when asked to comment on reports about the ceasefire violation in Nagorno-Karabakh. He noted that such developments in the region are "an extra job for the peacekeepers."

"Contacts followed quite swiftly," Peskov noted, adding that he cannot say anything more. "Indeed, the situation was alarming but it was swiftly settled," he stressed.