Normal operation in trade and service spheres has restored in Artsakh, Acting minister of economy and productive infrastructure of Artsakh Armen Tovmasyan told Armenpress, adding that many grocery stores are already operating in capital Stepanakert and administrative centers.

December 14, 2020, 14:56 Cargo transportation and supplies to Artsakh carried out normally

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 14, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “Respective volumes of required goods and their supply are formed by economic entities. The supply from Armenia is carried out by delivering companies via light trucks. Large cargo transportation is mainly carried out for imports of household items, property, equipment and construction materials for the displaced population”, he said.

He added that the amount of damage caused to the business sector due to the war has not been assessed yet. “Before that it was necessary to restore the infrastructure necessary for the restoration of their work. At the next stage the amount of damages caused will be assessed”, the acting minister said.