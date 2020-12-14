Artsakh President's meeting with OSCE mediateros does not take place on initiative of Armenian side

The meeting of Artsakh President Arayik Haroutyunyan with the OSCE mediators did not take place on the initiative of the Armenian side, press secretary of Artsakh President Vahram Poghosyan told Armenian News - NEWS.am.
The Kremlin is keeping a close eye on the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, Russian president’s press secretary, Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, according to TASS.
Normal operation in trade and service spheres has restored in Artsakh, Acting minister of economy and productive infrastructure of Artsakh Armen Tovmasyan told Armenpress, adding that many grocery stores are already operating in capital Stepanakert and administrative centers.
The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) completed the third review of the Republic...
World oil prices are going up on Monday morning, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.
World oil prices are falling during trading on Wednesday.
By the decree of President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian Tigran Khachatryan has been relieved of post of...
On September 13 Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan visited the Akna district of Askeran, the...
Oil futures fell again on Wednesday after a sharp slide in the previous session, as a rebound in COVID-19...
With the support of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund, the Prosthetics and Rehabilitation Center of the Arabkir Medical Complex will be equipped with state-of-the-art equipment to help wounded servicemen recuperate and lead full lives, the Fund said in a statement.
The overhead power line extending from Armenia to Artsakh through the territory of the Kashatagh region...
There was no civilian population in the Hin Tagher and Khtsaberd villages of Artsakh’s Hadrut region...
Russian peacekeepers escorted another convoy of buses with refugees to Nagorno-Karabakh from the territory...
A plane delivering humanitarian aid from Greece to Armenia has arrived in Yerevan, the Armenian MFA reports.
Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft MSFT, +1.30%, offered up some “bad news” in a CNN interview on...
After the war, the work directed to the restoration of the infrastructures in the city of Martuni continues....
Russian peacekeepers continue to equip checkpoints in the Berdzor corridor.
Military personnel of the International Mine Action Center continue to work on engineering reconnaissance...
The ceasefire was violated for the first time in Nagorno-Karabakh since the end of hostilities and the...
The Defense Army of Artsakh denies the Azerbaijani media reports according to which the Armenian forces...
The death toll of the Artsakh military in the 2020 Nagorno Karabakh war has reached 2996 as the search,...
On December 11, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan has signed a decree on conducting 2021...
France24 television network has published a series of videos once again confirming that Syrian mercenaries...
According to the operative data of the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Development of the...
