The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in Russia over the past 24 hours has increased by 27,328, bringing the total to 2,681,256, TASS reports citing the anti-coronavirus crisis center.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to the crisis center, the relative daily growth decreased to 1%.