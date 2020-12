A three-day mourning period in honor of the victims of the Artsakh war will be declared in Armenia and Artsakh from December 19, the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and the President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan announced.

December 14, 2020, 13:14 Artsakh and Armenia to declare three-day mourning period honoring war victims

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: Memorial ceremonies will take place during those days.