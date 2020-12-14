Artsakhpress

Society

Two Artsakh villages attacked by Azeris didn’t have civilian population - PM

There was no civilian population in the Hin Tagher and Khtsaberd villages of Artsakh’s Hadrut region and according to preliminary information the Azerbaijani ceasefire violation left 6 Armenian servicemen wounded there, Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan said in a live video address.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 14, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: He said the information on other victims is being clarified because the terrain where victims could potentially be located is inaccessible at the moment.

“In the last few days we had the most serious escalation of the military situation since November 9. By taking advantage of the fact the Russian peacekeepers hadn’t yet been deployed in that section, last Saturday the Azerbaijani special forces commandoes launched an attack and took control of the villages of Hin Tagher and Khtsaberd of the Hadrut region in Artsakh. There was no civilian population there,” Pashinyan said.

6 servicemen of the Artsakh Defense Army were wounded in the attack. The PM said they have information on other wounded people, but this information isn’t yet verified. “The terrain where victims could be located isn’t accessible now and measures are underway to ensure accessibility,” the PM said.


     

Politics

Turkey faces threat of US and European arms sanctions

The US and European Union are applying pressure on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, with Washington planning sanctions over Turkey’s acquisition of a Russian air-defense system and the EU targeting people involved in Ankara’s energy exploration activities in the eastern Mediterranean.

The meeting of the Armenian FM with OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs kicks off

The meeting of Armenian FM Ara Ayvazyan with the American and French OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs has kicked...

Edward Nalbandian: Interim status of Nagorno-Karabakh was considered in all working documents

The major issue, that is, the final status of Nagorno-Karabakh, is not stated in the statement signed...

Edward Nalbandian: Interim status of Nagorno-Karabakh was considered in all working documents

The major issue, that is, the final status of Nagorno-Karabakh, is not stated in the statement signed...

Armenia parliament speaker meets with Armen Sarkissian

Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan today had a meeting with President Armen...

Australia's former Defense Minister Joel Fitzgibbon calls for recognition of Artsakh

Australia's former Defense Minister, Joel Fitzgibbon MP has used a speech in parliament to call on Federal...

LA city council calls on US government to recognize Artsakh independence

The Los Angeles city council confirmed the recognition of Artsakh's independence and called on the US...

Economy

IMF Executive Board completes 3rd review under SBA for Armenia and approves US$36.9 mln disbursement

The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) completed the third review of the Republic of Armenia’s performance under the program supported by the Stand-By Arrangement (SBA).

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up on Monday morning, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.

World oil prices are falling

World oil prices are falling during trading on Wednesday.

Armenia has new economy minister

By the decree of President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian Tigran Khachatryan has been relieved of post of...

A large-scale program for the development of horticulture will be launched in Akna district: President Harutyunyan paid a working visit

On September 13 Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan visited the Akna district of Askeran, the...

World oil prices continue to fall

Oil futures fell again on Wednesday after a sharp slide in the previous session, as a rebound in COVID-19...

President Harutyunyan received General Manager of “Karabakh Telecom” Company Karekin Odabashyan

On 4 September Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan received KT General Manager Karekin Odabashyan,...

825 refugees return to their homes in Artsakh in one day

Russian peacekeepers escorted another convoy of buses with refugees to Nagorno-Karabakh from the territory...

Plane carrying humanitarian arrives in Armenia from Greece

A plane delivering humanitarian aid from Greece to Armenia has arrived in Yerevan, the Armenian MFA reports.

Bill Gates on the next few months of COVID-19: ‘It’s bad news’

Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft MSFT, +1.30%, offered up some “bad news” in a CNN interview on...

More than 1500 residents already returned to Martuni

After the war, the work directed to the restoration of the infrastructures in the city of Martuni continues....

1077 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

1077 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day,...

Artsakh Ombudsman meets with 2019 Aurora Prize Laureate Mirza Dinnayi

On December 10, Human Rights Ombudsman Artak Beglaryan met with Mirza Dina, an Iraqi Yezidi writer, human...

Military

Russian defense ministry reports on first case of violation of ceasefire in Artsakh

The ceasefire was violated for the first time in Nagorno-Karabakh since the end of hostilities and the beginning of the Russian peacekeeping operation in the region, TASS reported referring to the Russian defense ministry.

Azerbaijani forces attempt attack in southern direction of Artsakh Defense Army

The Defense Army of Artsakh denies the Azerbaijani media reports according to which the Armenian forces...

Azerbaijani forces attempt attack in southern direction of Artsakh Defense Army

The Defense Army of Artsakh denies the Azerbaijani media reports according to which the Armenian forces...

Artsakh military death toll reaches 2996 as retrieval and identification of bodies continues

The death toll of the Artsakh military in the 2020 Nagorno Karabakh war has reached 2996 as the search,...

Artsakh President signs decree on 2021 winter military draft and demobilization

On December 11, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan has signed a decree on conducting 2021...

Artsakh army soldier dies in car crash on Yerevan-Goris highway

A serviceman of the Artsakh Defense Army died in a car crash on Yerevan-Goris highway on December 9,...

Russian peacekeepers use Uran-6 mine clearing robot in Nagorno Karabakh

Russian deminers have used the Uran-6 mine clearing robot to clear a part of the Stepanakert airport...

Analytical

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

France24 television network has published a series of videos once again confirming that Syrian mercenaries...

Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

Azerbaijan. Regional Developments

Interview

More than 70,000 people currently live in Artsakh. Zhirayr Mirzoyan

According to the operative data of the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Development of the...

The political future of Nagorno-Karabakh must be decided by its population. Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress

The EU must force Turkey to respect the Convention of Geneva and withdraw from the conflict. Rafael Larreina

Photos

The capital is being restored
The capital is being restored
Stepanakert today
Stepanakert today
Artsakh rescue forces pulled out from under the rubble the bodies of the died citizens
Artsakh rescue forces pulled out from under the rubble the bodies of the died citizens
The precise calculation of mine thrower
The precise calculation of mine thrower
Videos

Culture

Macron: France ready to provide full support for protection of cultural and religious heritage in Karabakh

Numerous historical-cultural monuments destroyed, damaged or desecrated by Azeri armed forces

Artsakh FM sends letter to UNESCO Director-General

Metropolitan Museum of Art appeals for protection of cultural heritage sites in Nagorno-Karabakh

Sport

President Harutyunyan received world recordholders brothers Youri and Arthur Saqunts

Mkhitaryan joins Roma from Arsenal on permanent deal

Garo Paylan challenges Turkish minister over the damaged Armenian cemetery in Ankara

Mkhitaryan donates national team T-shirts to Armenian servicemen wounded in Tavush

Diaspora

Posters calling for recognition of Artsakh posted in US streets

Thousands march in Syria in support of Artsakh

Armenians in Turkey appear under target of hate speech and threats: MP Paylan among them

Armenian member of Turkey parliament appeals to OSCE Minsk Group

International

Turkey faces threat of US and European arms sanctions

Brexit trade talks: UK and EU to 'go the extra mile' to agree deal

Netanyahu hails 'warm relationship' as Israel and Morocco establish full diplomatic ties

US Senate approves bill on applying sanctions against Turkey

