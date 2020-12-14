Russian peacekeepers continue to equip checkpoints in the Berdzor corridor, the Russian Defence Ministry reports.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: Observation posts are equipped with "Checkpoint" fortifications, designed to protect servicemen from small arms and shrapnel, as well as to conduct all-round observation of the surrounding area.

Russian peacekeepers carry out around-the-clock monitoring of the situation and control over the observance of the ceasefire regime. The peacekeepers ensure the safety of civilian vehicles and the movement of residents through the Berdzor corridor, the transportation of food and various goods, accompany and ensure the safety of repair teams performing tasks to restore infrastructure facilities.