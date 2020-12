The meeting of Armenian FM Ara Ayvazyan with the American and French OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs has kicked off.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: Charge d'Affaires of the Russian Embassy and the personal representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office are also present.

The Russian co-chairman does not participate in the trip amid the health issues.