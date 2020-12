Russian peacekeepers escorted another convoy of buses with refugees to Nagorno-Karabakh from the territory of Armenia on December 13, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

December 14, 2020, 11:48 825 refugees return to their homes in Artsakh in one day

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: Russian peacekeepers monitor the situation round-the-clock and observe the ceasefire regime from the 23 observation posts deployed in Nagorno-Karabakh.