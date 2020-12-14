Military personnel of the International Mine Action Center continue to work on engineering reconnaissance and mine clearance in the area of responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping forces in Nagorno-Karabakh, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

December 14, 2020, 11:11 51 explosive devices found and removed in one day in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: Russian peacekeepers carried out engineering reconnaissance and demining of the terrain in the area of the airport in Stepanakert. The search for explosives was carried out in household plots, and areas adjacent to the power line supports in order to ensure the safety of restoration work by repair teams. During the day, about 8 hectares of territory, 7 km of road surface were cleared, 50 buildings were examined, 51 explosive devices were found and removed for destruction, the source said.

In total, engineering units in Nagorno-Karabakh have cleared more than 155 hectares of terrain, over 38 km of roads, 375 housing buildings, discovered and neutralized 4,811 explosive objects. Discovered explosive objects and unexploded ammunition are removed and destroyed at a specially equipped landfill. Ammunition that cannot be evacuated is destroyed on the spot with the necessary security measures in place.