ՀԱՅՐУСENG
51 explosive devices found and removed in one day in Artsakh

Military personnel of the International Mine Action Center continue to work on engineering reconnaissance and mine clearance in the area of responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping forces in Nagorno-Karabakh, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 14, ARTSAKHPRESS:  Russian peacekeepers carried out engineering reconnaissance and demining of the terrain in the area of the airport in Stepanakert. The search for explosives was carried out in household plots, and areas adjacent to the power line supports in order to ensure the safety of restoration work by repair teams. During the day, about 8 hectares of territory, 7 km of road surface were cleared, 50 buildings were examined, 51 explosive devices were found and removed for destruction, the source said. 

In total, engineering units in Nagorno-Karabakh have cleared more than 155 hectares of terrain, over 38 km of roads, 375 housing buildings, discovered and neutralized 4,811 explosive objects. Discovered explosive objects and unexploded ammunition are removed and destroyed at a specially equipped landfill. Ammunition that cannot be evacuated is destroyed on the spot with the necessary security measures in place.


     

Peskov: Kremlin keeping close eye on situation in Karabakh

The Kremlin is keeping a close eye on the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, Russian president’s press secretary, Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, according to TASS.

Cargo transportation and supplies to Artsakh carried out normally

Normal operation in trade and service spheres has restored in Artsakh, Acting minister of economy and productive infrastructure of Artsakh Armen Tovmasyan told Armenpress, adding that many grocery stores are already operating in capital Stepanakert and administrative centers.

Armenia-Artsakh power line restored

The overhead power line extending from Armenia to Artsakh through the territory of the Kashatagh region is restored, the acting Minister of Economy and Industrial Infrastructures of Artsakh Armen Tovmasyan told Armenpress.

Russian peacekeepers continue to equip checkpoints in the Berdzor corridor

Russian peacekeepers continue to equip checkpoints in the Berdzor corridor.

Macron: France ready to provide full support for protection of cultural and religious heritage in Karabakh

President Harutyunyan received world recordholders brothers Youri and Arthur Saqunts

Posters calling for recognition of Artsakh posted in US streets

Over 27,000 COVID-19 infections detected in Russia in 24 hours

