Plane carrying humanitarian arrives in Armenia from Greece

A plane delivering humanitarian aid from Greece to Armenia has arrived in Yerevan, the Armenian MFA reports.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: The humanitarian aid includes medical supplies and food for the victims and refugees of Azerbaijan’s invasion of Artsakh.

The aid was supplied by Greeks and Armenian-Greeks.

The plane arrived in Armenia accompanied by George Larissis, Director General of International Development Cooperation-Hellenic Aid of the Hellenic Ministry of Foreign Affairs.