The ceasefire was violated for the first time in Nagorno-Karabakh since the end of hostilities and the beginning of the Russian peacekeeping operation in the region, TASS reported referring to the Russian defense ministry.
Russian defense ministry reports on first case of violation of ceasefire in Artsakh
STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Russian contingent of peacekeeping forces continues to carry out tasks on the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh. At twenty-three observation posts, Russian peacekeepers are conducting round-the-clock monitoring of the situation and control over the observance of the ceasefire regime.