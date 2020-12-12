Russian defense ministry reports on first case of violation of ceasefire in Artsakh

The ceasefire was violated for the first time in Nagorno-Karabakh since the end of hostilities and the beginning of the Russian peacekeeping operation in the region, TASS reported referring to the Russian defense ministry.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Russian contingent of peacekeeping forces continues to carry out tasks on the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh. At twenty-three observation posts, Russian peacekeepers are conducting round-the-clock monitoring of the situation and control over the observance of the ceasefire regime.