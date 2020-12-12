US Senate approves bill on applying sanctions against Turkey

The US Senate has approved a defense spending bill, paving the way for imposing CAATSA sanctions against Turkey over its purchase of Russian S-400 missile systems, Axios reports.
The US Senate has approved a defense spending bill, paving the way for imposing CAATSA sanctions against Turkey over its purchase of Russian S-400 missile systems, Axios reports.
The major issue, that is, the final status of Nagorno-Karabakh, is not stated in the statement signed on November 9. In its statements made after the signing of the statement, Russia’s leadership stated that the issue remains unresolved and may be considered in the future. This is what Edward Nalbandian, Armenia’s ex-foreign minister from 2008 to 2018, said during today’s discussion on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, news.am reports.
The major issue, that is, the final status of Nagorno-Karabakh, is not stated in the statement signed...
Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan today had a meeting with President Armen...
Australia's former Defense Minister, Joel Fitzgibbon MP has used a speech in parliament to call on Federal...
The Los Angeles city council confirmed the recognition of Artsakh's independence and called on the US...
Armenia’s delegation led by Minister of Foreign Affairs Ara Aivazian will depart for Belgium on December...
Spokesperson for the United Nations Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric says the United Nations still...
World oil prices are falling during trading on Wednesday.
By the decree of President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian Tigran Khachatryan has been relieved of post of...
On September 13 Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan visited the Akna district of Askeran, the...
Oil futures fell again on Wednesday after a sharp slide in the previous session, as a rebound in COVID-19...
On 4 September Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan received KT General Manager Karekin Odabashyan,...
World oil prices are dropping Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.
Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunan visited "Honey House Artsakh" honey production factory in...
After the war, the work directed to the restoration of the infrastructures in the city of Martuni continues. The mayor of Martuni Edik Avanesyan told ''Artsakhpress''.
1077 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day,...
On December 10, Human Rights Ombudsman Artak Beglaryan met with Mirza Dina, an Iraqi Yezidi writer, human...
On December 10, Human Rights Ombudsman Artak Beglaryan met with Mirza Dina, an Iraqi Yezidi writer, human...
On December 10, Human Rights Ombudsman Artak Beglaryan met with Mirza Dina, an Iraqi Yezidi writer, human...
During the peacekeeping operation in Artsakh, Russian military medics provided assistance to more than...
The Aurora Humanitarian Initiative has launched its new program, the Aurora Community, designed after...
The Defense Army of Artsakh denies the Azerbaijani media reports according to which the Armenian forces launched an armed provocation in the Hadrut section as a result of which an Azerbaijani servicemen has been wounded.
The Defense Army of Artsakh denies the Azerbaijani media reports according to which the Armenian forces...
The death toll of the Artsakh military in the 2020 Nagorno Karabakh war has reached 2996 as the search,...
On December 11, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan has signed a decree on conducting 2021...
A serviceman of the Artsakh Defense Army died in a car crash on Yerevan-Goris highway on December 9,...
Russian deminers have used the Uran-6 mine clearing robot to clear a part of the Stepanakert airport...
3 Armenian POWs have been transferred to Armenian side by the Russian mediation, ARMENPRESS reports the...
France24 television network has published a series of videos once again confirming that Syrian mercenaries...
According to the operative data of the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Development of the...
month
week
day