Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
International

US Senate approves bill on applying sanctions against Turkey

The US Senate has approved a defense spending bill, paving the way for imposing CAATSA sanctions against Turkey over its purchase of Russian S-400 missile systems, Axios reports.

US Senate approves bill on applying sanctions against Turkey

US Senate approves bill on applying sanctions against Turkey
STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 12, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: The bill was approved with majority of votes, however, US President Donald Trump has a right to veto it.
The Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act, CAATSA, is a United States federal law that imposed sanctions on Iran, North Korea, and Russia. 

     

Politics

Edward Nalbandian: Interim status of Nagorno-Karabakh was considered in all working documents

The major issue, that is, the final status of Nagorno-Karabakh, is not stated in the statement signed on November 9. In its statements made after the signing of the statement, Russia’s leadership stated that the issue remains unresolved and may be considered in the future. This is what Edward Nalbandian, Armenia’s ex-foreign minister from 2008 to 2018, said during today’s discussion on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, news.am reports.

All news from section

Edward Nalbandian: Interim status of Nagorno-Karabakh was considered in all working documents

The major issue, that is, the final status of Nagorno-Karabakh, is not stated in the statement signed...

Armenia parliament speaker meets with Armen Sarkissian

Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan today had a meeting with President Armen...

Australia's former Defense Minister Joel Fitzgibbon calls for recognition of Artsakh

Australia's former Defense Minister, Joel Fitzgibbon MP has used a speech in parliament to call on Federal...

LA city council calls on US government to recognize Artsakh independence

The Los Angeles city council confirmed the recognition of Artsakh's independence and called on the US...

FM Ara Aivazian and his delegation to attend session of Armenia-EU Partnership Council in Brussels

Armenia’s delegation led by Minister of Foreign Affairs Ara Aivazian will depart for Belgium on December...

UN confirms intention to send mission to Nagorno-Karabakh

Spokesperson for the United Nations Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric says the United Nations still...

Economy

World oil prices are falling

World oil prices are falling during trading on Wednesday.

All news from section

Armenia has new economy minister

By the decree of President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian Tigran Khachatryan has been relieved of post of...

A large-scale program for the development of horticulture will be launched in Akna district: President Harutyunyan paid a working visit

On September 13 Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan visited the Akna district of Askeran, the...

World oil prices continue to fall

Oil futures fell again on Wednesday after a sharp slide in the previous session, as a rebound in COVID-19...

President Harutyunyan received General Manager of “Karabakh Telecom” Company Karekin Odabashyan

On 4 September Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan received KT General Manager Karekin Odabashyan,...

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.

New programs are to be realized for the development of beekeeping. President Harutyunyan visited a honey production company “Honey House Artsakh”

Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunan visited "Honey House Artsakh" honey production factory in...

Society

More than 1500 residents already returned to Martuni

After the war, the work directed to the restoration of the infrastructures in the city of Martuni continues. The mayor of Martuni Edik Avanesyan told ''Artsakhpress''.

All news from section

1077 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

1077 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day,...

Artsakh Ombudsman meets with 2019 Aurora Prize Laureate Mirza Dinnayi

On December 10, Human Rights Ombudsman Artak Beglaryan met with Mirza Dina, an Iraqi Yezidi writer, human...

Artsakh Ombudsman meets with 2019 Aurora Prize Laureate Mirza Dinnayi

On December 10, Human Rights Ombudsman Artak Beglaryan met with Mirza Dina, an Iraqi Yezidi writer, human...

Artsakh Ombudsman meets with 2019 Aurora Prize Laureate Mirza Dinnayi

On December 10, Human Rights Ombudsman Artak Beglaryan met with Mirza Dina, an Iraqi Yezidi writer, human...

Russia military doctors admit over 360 patients at mobile hospital in Stepanakert

During the peacekeeping operation in Artsakh, Russian military medics provided assistance to more than...

Aurora Community program launched globally

The Aurora Humanitarian Initiative has launched its new program, the Aurora Community, designed after...

Military

Azerbaijani forces attempt attack in southern direction of Artsakh Defense Army

The Defense Army of Artsakh denies the Azerbaijani media reports according to which the Armenian forces launched an armed provocation in the Hadrut section as a result of which an Azerbaijani servicemen has been wounded.

All news from section

Azerbaijani forces attempt attack in southern direction of Artsakh Defense Army

The Defense Army of Artsakh denies the Azerbaijani media reports according to which the Armenian forces...

Artsakh military death toll reaches 2996 as retrieval and identification of bodies continues

The death toll of the Artsakh military in the 2020 Nagorno Karabakh war has reached 2996 as the search,...

Artsakh President signs decree on 2021 winter military draft and demobilization

On December 11, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan has signed a decree on conducting 2021...

Artsakh army soldier dies in car crash on Yerevan-Goris highway

A serviceman of the Artsakh Defense Army died in a car crash on Yerevan-Goris highway on December 9,...

Russian peacekeepers use Uran-6 mine clearing robot in Nagorno Karabakh

Russian deminers have used the Uran-6 mine clearing robot to clear a part of the Stepanakert airport...

3 Armenian POWs transferred to Armenian side by Russian mediation

3 Armenian POWs have been transferred to Armenian side by the Russian mediation, ARMENPRESS reports the...

Netanyahu hails 'warm relationship' as Israel and Morocco establish full diplomatic ties
US Senate approves bill on applying sanctions against Turkey
Azerbaijani forces attempt attack in southern direction of Artsakh Defense Army
Georgian President proposes to establish "Caucasian Peace Platform"
Edward Nalbandian: Interim status of Nagorno-Karabakh was considered in all working documents
more news

Analytical

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

France24 television network has published a series of videos once again confirming that Syrian mercenaries...

Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

Azerbaijan. Regional Developments

All news from section

Interview

More than 70,000 people currently live in Artsakh. Zhirayr Mirzoyan

According to the operative data of the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Development of the...

The political future of Nagorno-Karabakh must be decided by its population. Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress

The EU must force Turkey to respect the Convention of Geneva and withdraw from the conflict. Rafael Larreina

All news from section

Photos

The capital is being restored
The capital is being restored
Stepanakert today
Stepanakert today
Artsakh rescue forces pulled out from under the rubble the bodies of the died citizens
Artsakh rescue forces pulled out from under the rubble the bodies of the died citizens
The precise calculation of mine thrower
The precise calculation of mine thrower
 more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

Macron: France ready to provide full support for protection of cultural and religious heritage in Karabakh

All news from section

Numerous historical-cultural monuments destroyed, damaged or desecrated by Azeri armed forces

Artsakh FM sends letter to UNESCO Director-General

Metropolitan Museum of Art appeals for protection of cultural heritage sites in Nagorno-Karabakh

Sport

President Harutyunyan received world recordholders brothers Youri and Arthur Saqunts

All news from section

Mkhitaryan joins Roma from Arsenal on permanent deal

Garo Paylan challenges Turkish minister over the damaged Armenian cemetery in Ankara

Mkhitaryan donates national team T-shirts to Armenian servicemen wounded in Tavush

Diaspora

Posters calling for recognition of Artsakh posted in US streets

All news from section

Thousands march in Syria in support of Artsakh

Armenians in Turkey appear under target of hate speech and threats: MP Paylan among them

Armenian member of Turkey parliament appeals to OSCE Minsk Group

International

Netanyahu hails 'warm relationship' as Israel and Morocco establish full diplomatic ties

All news from section

US Senate approves bill on applying sanctions against Turkey

Georgian President proposes to establish "Caucasian Peace Platform"

Tehran slams Erdogan for "forcible separation" remarks on Iran-Azerbaijan border

Most Read

month

week

day

Search