Israel and Morocco have agreed to normalize ties, U.S. President Donald Trump announced Thursday, making Morocco the fourth Arab country to establish diplomatic relations with Israel in the past four months, VOA News reported.

December 12, 2020, 13:55 Netanyahu hails 'warm relationship' as Israel and Morocco establish full diplomatic ties

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to hold a phone conversation with Morocco’s King Mohammed VI on Friday, with President Trump on the call. As part of the deal, the US agreed to recognize Morocco’s control of the Western Sahara.

First, it was the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. Then Sudan. And now Morocco agreed to establish full diplomatic relations with Israel. A jubilant Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke after lighting Hanukkah candles at the Western Wall with U.S. Ambassador David Friedman.

“The people of Morocco and the Jewish people have had a warm relationship in the modern period," Netanyahu said. "Everybody knows the tremendous friendship shown by the kings of Morocco and the people of Morocco to the Jewish community there. I think this is the foundation on which we can build this peace. We’ll resume liaison offices between Israel and Morocco and work as rapidly as possible to establish full diplomatic relations.”