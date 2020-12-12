The Defense Army of Artsakh denies the Azerbaijani media reports according to which the Armenian forces launched an armed provocation in the Hadrut section as a result of which an Azerbaijani servicemen has been wounded.

December 12, 2020, 11:18 Azerbaijani forces attempt attack in southern direction of Artsakh Defense Army

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: In reality, on December 11 at around 8:40 p.m. the adversary attempted to attack in the direction of one of the military posts of the Defense Army stationed in the southern direction. Three reservists received firearm injuries of varying degrees after the shootings, but their lives aren’t at risk.

Investigation is underway to clarify the details of the incident.