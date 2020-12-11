Georgian President proposes to establish

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili has come up with the idea of creating a “Caucasian Peace Platform.” The president's remarks came at the opening of the first plenary session of the newly-elected Parliament, Georgia Today reported.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: "We need a new approach in the Caucasus. Taking into consideration our neighbors and the new situation, Georgia needs to reclaim its historic role as the engine and unifier of the Caucasus. To this end, we can think about the idea of a "Caucasian Peace Platform", which will bring together countries of the Caucasus, external actors and international organizations. Such platform will facilitate the presentation and implementation of joint infrastructure, economic or cultural projects," the President said, adding the platform will strengthen the potential of the region to play the role of a transport, communication and energy hub.