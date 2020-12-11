On December 11, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan has signed a decree on conducting 2021 winter military draft and demobilization, the Presidential Office stated.

December 11, 2020, 15:52 Artsakh President signs decree on 2021 winter military draft and demobilization

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to the decree, male citizens of Artsakh to become 18 years old before December 31, who have not used the right to draft deferment or have lost it, will be called up to mandatory military service on January-February 2021.

The demobilization will take place in January 2021.