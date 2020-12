Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan today had a meeting with President Armen Sarkissian.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: At the meeting President Sarkissian and Speaker Mirzoyan exchanged views on the current situation in the country, talked about the possible ways of solving it.

They attached importance to domestic political stability and the exclusion of force in domestic political processes.