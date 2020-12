A serviceman of the Artsakh Defense Army died in a car crash on Yerevan-Goris highway on December 9, at around 8:40pm, the Artsakh Defense Ministry reported.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: An investigation into the circumstances of the accident is underway.

The ministry extends its condolences to the family and fellow soldiers of the deceased.