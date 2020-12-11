1077 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

1077 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 146,317, the ministry of healthcare said today.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: 1592 more patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 123,474.

3057 tests were conducted in the past one day.

The coronavirus death toll has increased by 29 to 2,445. 7 patients carrying the virus died from other causes in the past 24 hours.

The number of active cases is 19,785. As many as 542,394 tests have been performed in the country since the disease outbreak.