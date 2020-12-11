Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
Politics

UN confirms intention to send mission to Nagorno-Karabakh

Spokesperson for the United Nations Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric says the United Nations still has the intention to send its mission to Nagorno-Karabakh and calls on all parties to cooperate for the speedy arrival of the mission in the region, news.am reports, citing TASS.

UN confirms intention to send mission to Nagorno-Karabakh

UN confirms intention to send mission to Nagorno-Karabakh

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 11, ARTSAKHPRESS:  Earlier, the UN had reported that the mission for needs assessment of the people of the region was supposed to arrive in Nagorno-Karabakh in early December, but it has yet to arrive in the region. “I wouldn’t say there are obstacles. The details are being specified. As I have already mentioned, we are ready to meet the humanitarian needs of all the regions affected by the conflict,” Dujarric said.


     

Politics

UN confirms intention to send mission to Nagorno-Karabakh

Spokesperson for the United Nations Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric says the United Nations still has the intention to send its mission to Nagorno-Karabakh and calls on all parties to cooperate for the speedy arrival of the mission in the region, news.am reports, citing TASS.

All news from section

Armenian PM, French Ambassador discuss developments over Artsakh conflict

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan today had a meeting with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary...

Zakharova: Paths can be sought to combine Armenia's and Azerbaijan's interests in case of political will

In case of political will, it will be possible to seek paths to combine the interests of Armenia and...

Artsakh MFA issues statement on occasion of Human Rights Day in Artsakh and independence referendum

Artsakh MFA issues statement on occasion of Human Rights Day in Artsakh and independence referendum.https://artsakhpress.am/admincp/main.php?do=editremovenews

Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan addresses message on Artsakh Constitution Day

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan has addressed a message on the Day of the NKR State Independence...

Greek FM says Turkey is travel agent for jihadists

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said that Turkey is a troublemaker in the region and a travel agent...

OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs expected to visit Yerevan and Baku at the end of the week

During the US Congress Helsinki Committee’s hearings on the US priorities and activities in the OSCE...

Economy

World oil prices are falling

World oil prices are falling during trading on Wednesday.

All news from section

Armenia has new economy minister

By the decree of President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian Tigran Khachatryan has been relieved of post of...

A large-scale program for the development of horticulture will be launched in Akna district: President Harutyunyan paid a working visit

On September 13 Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan visited the Akna district of Askeran, the...

World oil prices continue to fall

Oil futures fell again on Wednesday after a sharp slide in the previous session, as a rebound in COVID-19...

President Harutyunyan received General Manager of “Karabakh Telecom” Company Karekin Odabashyan

On 4 September Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan received KT General Manager Karekin Odabashyan,...

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.

New programs are to be realized for the development of beekeeping. President Harutyunyan visited a honey production company “Honey House Artsakh”

Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunan visited "Honey House Artsakh" honey production factory in...

Society

Artsakh Ombudsman meets with 2019 Aurora Prize Laureate Mirza Dinnayi

On December 10, Human Rights Ombudsman Artak Beglaryan met with Mirza Dina, an Iraqi Yezidi writer, human rights activist and 4th laureate of “Aurora” Humanitarian Award, the Ombudsman’s Office stated.

All news from section

Artsakh Ombudsman meets with 2019 Aurora Prize Laureate Mirza Dinnayi

On December 10, Human Rights Ombudsman Artak Beglaryan met with Mirza Dina, an Iraqi Yezidi writer, human...

Artsakh Ombudsman meets with 2019 Aurora Prize Laureate Mirza Dinnayi

On December 10, Human Rights Ombudsman Artak Beglaryan met with Mirza Dina, an Iraqi Yezidi writer, human...

Russia military doctors admit over 360 patients at mobile hospital in Stepanakert

During the peacekeeping operation in Artsakh, Russian military medics provided assistance to more than...

Aurora Community program launched globally

The Aurora Humanitarian Initiative has launched its new program, the Aurora Community, designed after...

1,138 new Covid-19 cases reported in Armenia per day

1138 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day,...

1,138 new Covid-19 cases reported in Armenia per day

1138 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day,...

Military

3 Armenian POWs transferred to Armenian side by Russian mediation

3 Armenian POWs have been transferred to Armenian side by the Russian mediation, ARMENPRESS reports the United Armenian Information Center wrote on its Facebook page, citing the Office of Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan.

All news from section

3 Armenian POWs transferred to Armenian side by Russian mediation

3 Armenian POWs have been transferred to Armenian side by the Russian mediation, ARMENPRESS reports the...

3 Armenian POWs transferred to Armenian side by Russian mediation

3 Armenian POWs have been transferred to Armenian side by the Russian mediation, ARMENPRESS reports the...

Syrian mercenaries detained in Armenia won’t be exchanged under prisoner swap with Azerbaijan

The two Syrian mercenaries who were fighting from the Azerbaijani side in the war against Artsakh and...

Hayastan All-Armenian Fund transfers $1,1 million to Military Insurance Fund

The Hayastan All-Armenian Fund has transferred $1,1 million to the Military Insurance Fund as part of...

Russian peacekeepers clear about 50 hectares of territory in Karabakh

Russian peacekeepers have cleared the area around the pylons of power transmission lines along the highway...

Russian peacekeepers help find, return two Karabakh residents

Russian peacekeepers have helped find and return two Karabakh residents, as news.am informs the Russian...

Reuters: US poised to impose sanctions on Turkey for purchase of Russian S-400s
UN confirms intention to send mission to Nagorno-Karabakh
Armenian PM, French Ambassador discuss developments over Artsakh conflict
Zakharova: Paths can be sought to combine Armenia's and Azerbaijan's interests in case of political will
Artsakh MFA issues statement on occasion of Human Rights Day in Artsakh and independence referendum
more news

Analytical

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

France24 television network has published a series of videos once again confirming that Syrian mercenaries...

Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

Azerbaijan. Regional Developments

All news from section

Interview

More than 70,000 people currently live in Artsakh. Zhirayr Mirzoyan

According to the operative data of the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Development of the...

The political future of Nagorno-Karabakh must be decided by its population. Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress

The EU must force Turkey to respect the Convention of Geneva and withdraw from the conflict. Rafael Larreina

All news from section

Photos

Stepanakert today
Stepanakert today
Artsakh rescue forces pulled out from under the rubble the bodies of the died citizens
Artsakh rescue forces pulled out from under the rubble the bodies of the died citizens
The precise calculation of mine thrower
The precise calculation of mine thrower
Defenders of the Homeland
Defenders of the Homeland
 more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

Macron: France ready to provide full support for protection of cultural and religious heritage in Karabakh

All news from section

Numerous historical-cultural monuments destroyed, damaged or desecrated by Azeri armed forces

Artsakh FM sends letter to UNESCO Director-General

Metropolitan Museum of Art appeals for protection of cultural heritage sites in Nagorno-Karabakh

Sport

President Harutyunyan received world recordholders brothers Youri and Arthur Saqunts

All news from section

Mkhitaryan joins Roma from Arsenal on permanent deal

Garo Paylan challenges Turkish minister over the damaged Armenian cemetery in Ankara

Mkhitaryan donates national team T-shirts to Armenian servicemen wounded in Tavush

Diaspora

Posters calling for recognition of Artsakh posted in US streets

All news from section

Thousands march in Syria in support of Artsakh

Armenians in Turkey appear under target of hate speech and threats: MP Paylan among them

Armenian member of Turkey parliament appeals to OSCE Minsk Group

International

Reuters: US poised to impose sanctions on Turkey for purchase of Russian S-400s

All news from section

YouTube to remove videos disputing Joe Biden’s election victory

Greek FM says Turkey is travel agent for jihadists

Russia to ban import of potatoes and apples from Azerbaijan from Dec. 10

Most Read

month

week

day

Search