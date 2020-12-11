UN confirms intention to send mission to Nagorno-Karabakh

Spokesperson for the United Nations Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric says the United Nations still has the intention to send its mission to Nagorno-Karabakh and calls on all parties to cooperate for the speedy arrival of the mission in the region, news.am reports, citing TASS.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: Earlier, the UN had reported that the mission for needs assessment of the people of the region was supposed to arrive in Nagorno-Karabakh in early December, but it has yet to arrive in the region. “I wouldn’t say there are obstacles. The details are being specified. As I have already mentioned, we are ready to meet the humanitarian needs of all the regions affected by the conflict,” Dujarric said.