Russian peacekeepers use Uran-6 mine clearing robot in Nagorno Karabakh

Russian deminers have used the Uran-6 mine clearing robot to clear a part of the Stepanakert airport area in Nagorno Karabakh of mines, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Friday, reports TASS.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: “The robot helps ensure the safety of deminers and increase the effectiveness of mine clearance activities. In addition, demining activities were carried out along the Stepenakert-Shusha motorway and on Achapnyak Street in the city of Stepanakert”, the statement reads.

Russian peacekeepers have so far cleared over 80 hectares of land and 24.8 kilometers of roads of mines, and defused 4,577 explosive devices. “Explosive devices are taken to a specially equipped area and deactivated in accordance with safety requirements”, the ministry added.

In addition, peacekeepers are assisting in the restoration of power lines, a gas pipeline and electrical substations.


     

Australia's former Defense Minister Joel Fitzgibbon calls for recognition of Artsakh

Australia's former Defense Minister, Joel Fitzgibbon MP has used a speech in parliament to call on Federal Government action on the human rights injustices continuing to be suffered by the indigenous Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh and urged national recognition of the Republic of Artsakh as the "pathway to a lasting peace", reported the Armenian National Committee of Australia (ANC-AU).

World oil prices are falling

World oil prices are falling during trading on Wednesday.

1077 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

1077 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 146,317, the ministry of healthcare said today.

Artsakh Ombudsman meets with 2019 Aurora Prize Laureate Mirza Dinnayi

On December 10, Human Rights Ombudsman Artak Beglaryan met with Mirza Dina, an Iraqi Yezidi writer, human...

Russia military doctors admit over 360 patients at mobile hospital in Stepanakert

During the peacekeeping operation in Artsakh, Russian military medics provided assistance to more than...

Russian peacekeepers use Uran-6 mine clearing robot in Nagorno Karabakh

Russian deminers have used the Uran-6 mine clearing robot to clear a part of the Stepanakert airport area in Nagorno Karabakh of mines, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Friday, reports TASS.

3 Armenian POWs transferred to Armenian side by Russian mediation

3 Armenian POWs have been transferred to Armenian side by the Russian mediation, ARMENPRESS reports the...

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

France24 television network has published a series of videos once again confirming that Syrian mercenaries...

More than 70,000 people currently live in Artsakh. Zhirayr Mirzoyan

According to the operative data of the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Development of the...

Macron: France ready to provide full support for protection of cultural and religious heritage in Karabakh

President Harutyunyan received world recordholders brothers Youri and Arthur Saqunts

Posters calling for recognition of Artsakh posted in US streets

Reuters: US poised to impose sanctions on Turkey for purchase of Russian S-400s

