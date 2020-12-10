Armenian PM, French Ambassador discuss developments over Artsakh conflict

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan today had a meeting with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of France to Armenia Jonathan Lacôte, informed the Office of the Prime Minister.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: Nikol Pashinyan highly assessed the Armenian-French relations and once again expressed gratitude to friendly France for providing continuous humanitarian assistance to the Armenian population of Artsakh.

During the meeting the sides referred to the developments over Artsakh conflict.