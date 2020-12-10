Zakharova: Paths can be sought to combine Armenia's and Azerbaijan's interests in case of political will

In case of political will, it will be possible to seek paths to combine the interests of Armenia and Azerbaijan. This is what Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Maria Zakharova said during today’s briefing, adding that Russia helped stop the bloodshed and reach an agreement on the return of refugees and internally displaced persons and de-blockage of economic ties, news.am reports.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: “A humanitarian response center has been set up with purpose of providing support to Azerbaijan and Armenia for the regular activities of the populations. Real preconditions are being created for dialogue between the two peoples. This is the only possible path to settle the differences. Increase of contacts of businessmen, scholars and journalists needs to be on the agenda. All this can be possible in case of the political will of the heads of states,” she said.