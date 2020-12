During the peacekeeping operation in Artsakh, Russian military medics provided assistance to more than 360 residents, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.

December 10, 2020, 09:51 Russia military doctors admit over 360 patients at mobile hospital in Stepanakert

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: “In total, Russian military medics provided assistance to 368 residents of Artsakh, including 41 children,” the message says.