Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan addresses message on Artsakh Constitution Day

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan has addressed a message on the Day of the NKR State Independence Referendum and Constitution.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: The message says:

“Today is the Day of the NKR State Independence Referendum and Constitution. Through the referendums held in 1992 and 2006 our people have once again affirmed their will and determination to live and create on their own land, develop and strengthen the homeland.

Today our goals and aspirations are the same and the decision is unchanged.

At the difficult path of state-building we have overcome many experiments and difficulties, have suffered painful losses, but have always stayed firm, strong and determined. We have faced heavy challenges especially in the past months, suffering painful losses, but our path is unwavering, our will is firmer.

And today, keeping the unspeakable pain and sorrow on us, healing the bleeding wounds day by day, we will move forward,  we will build the Homeland of our dreams, and will create the future of our generations. ”

Blessings and peace to families of each of you”.


     

World oil prices are falling

World oil prices are falling during trading on Wednesday.

Aurora Community program launched globally

The Aurora Humanitarian Initiative has launched its new program, the Aurora Community, designed after the careful evaluation of Aurora’s humanitarian network and its main causes, the IDeA Foundation informs.

3 Armenian POWs transferred to Armenian side by Russian mediation

3 Armenian POWs have been transferred to Armenian side by the Russian mediation, ARMENPRESS reports the United Armenian Information Center wrote on its Facebook page, citing the Office of Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan.

Macron: France ready to provide full support for protection of cultural and religious heritage in Karabakh

President Harutyunyan received world recordholders brothers Youri and Arthur Saqunts

Posters calling for recognition of Artsakh posted in US streets

Greek FM says Turkey is travel agent for jihadists

