President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan has addressed a message on the Day of the NKR State Independence Referendum and Constitution.

December 10, 2020, 09:44 Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan addresses message on Artsakh Constitution Day

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: The message says:

“Today is the Day of the NKR State Independence Referendum and Constitution. Through the referendums held in 1992 and 2006 our people have once again affirmed their will and determination to live and create on their own land, develop and strengthen the homeland.

Today our goals and aspirations are the same and the decision is unchanged.

At the difficult path of state-building we have overcome many experiments and difficulties, have suffered painful losses, but have always stayed firm, strong and determined. We have faced heavy challenges especially in the past months, suffering painful losses, but our path is unwavering, our will is firmer.

And today, keeping the unspeakable pain and sorrow on us, healing the bleeding wounds day by day, we will move forward, we will build the Homeland of our dreams, and will create the future of our generations. ”

Blessings and peace to families of each of you”.