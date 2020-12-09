3 Armenian POWs transferred to Armenian side by Russian mediation

3 Armenian POWs have been transferred to Armenian side by the Russian mediation, ARMENPRESS reports the United Armenian Information Center wrote on its Facebook page, citing the Office of Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan.

