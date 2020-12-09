Aurora Community program launched globally

The Aurora Humanitarian Initiative has launched its new program, the Aurora Community, designed after the careful evaluation of Aurora’s humanitarian network and its main causes, the IDeA Foundation informs.
The Aurora Humanitarian Initiative has launched its new program, the Aurora Community, designed after the careful evaluation of Aurora’s humanitarian network and its main causes, the IDeA Foundation informs.
During the US Congress Helsinki Committee’s hearings on the US priorities and activities in the OSCE Acting Assistant Secretary of State in the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs Philip Reeker has touched upon the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, Voice of America reports.
Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said that Turkey is a troublemaker in the region and a travel agent...
President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin, asking him to...
Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy, informed the Office...
Russian and Turkish FMs Sergey Lavrov and Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu held another phone talk today, discussing...
The Russian minister of foreign affairs on Monday elaborated on the creation of a humanitarian response...
The United Nations Evaluation Group is planning a visit to Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) in mid-December,...
World oil prices are falling during trading on Wednesday.
By the decree of President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian Tigran Khachatryan has been relieved of post of...
On September 13 Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan visited the Akna district of Askeran, the...
Oil futures fell again on Wednesday after a sharp slide in the previous session, as a rebound in COVID-19...
On 4 September Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan received KT General Manager Karekin Odabashyan,...
World oil prices are dropping Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.
Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunan visited "Honey House Artsakh" honey production factory in...
The Aurora Humanitarian Initiative has launched its new program, the Aurora Community, designed after the careful evaluation of Aurora’s humanitarian network and its main causes, the IDeA Foundation informs.
1138 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day,...
1138 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day,...
The ECHR has decided to apply interim measure for another 23 individuals that have been taken hostage...
Thirty-two years ago, on December 7, 1988, one of the most terrible tragedies in the modern history of...
The Nagorno-Karabakh and Russian authorities are discussing the issue of opening air communication.
Azerbaijan is delaying the process of exchanging the bodies of the victims of the war, the State Service...
The two Syrian mercenaries who were fighting from the Azerbaijani side in the war against Artsakh and who are currently detained by Armenian authorities are not subject to handover or exchange because they are not prisoners of war, the Committee of Investigations told Armenpress.
The Hayastan All-Armenian Fund has transferred $1,1 million to the Military Insurance Fund as part of...
Russian peacekeepers have cleared the area around the pylons of power transmission lines along the highway...
Russian peacekeepers have helped find and return two Karabakh residents, as news.am informs the Russian...
Russian peacekeepers have cleared the southern suburbs of the Nagorno Karabakh capital, Stepanakert,...
Azerbaijani forces have inhumanely treated numerous ethnic Armenian military troops captured in the conflict...
Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan held meeting with families of missing and captured servicemen,...
France24 television network has published a series of videos once again confirming that Syrian mercenaries...
According to the operative data of the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Development of the...
month
week
day