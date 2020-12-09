Artsakhpress

Greek FM says Turkey is travel agent for jihadists

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said that Turkey is a troublemaker in the region and a travel agent for jihadists, news.am reports, citing RIA Novosti.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 9, ARTSAKHPRESS:   Turkey's policy was one of the topics of discussion at the trilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of Greece, Cyprus, and Jordan, held in Amman.

Dendias added that Turkey threatened Greece with war if Greece acted in accordance with its sovereign right and expanded its territorial waters to 12 nautical miles.

According to him, Turkey is using migrants as a tool, spreading propaganda and false news, exacerbating the security issue, transporting jihadists from Libya to the Caucasus.

Such actions of Ankara are completely unacceptable and Greece has repeatedly called Turkey to a constructive dialogue with all countries that share common values, he added.

Dendias said the three countries are supporting the institutionalization of their trilateral cooperation through the establishment of a permanent secretariat in Nicosia, as well as its expansion.


     

Politics

OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs expected to visit Yerevan and Baku at the end of the week

During the US Congress Helsinki Committee’s hearings on the US priorities and activities in the OSCE Acting Assistant Secretary of State in the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs Philip Reeker has touched upon the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, Voice of America reports.

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said that Turkey is a troublemaker in the region and a travel agent...

Armenian President asks for Putin’s support in demarcation process between Armenia, Azerbaijan

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin, asking him to...

Armenian PM, U.S. Ambassador to Armenia discuss developments over Artsakh

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy, informed the Office...

Lavrov, Çavuşoğlu discuss Nagorno Karabakh

Russian and Turkish FMs Sergey Lavrov and Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu held another phone talk today, discussing...

Russia proposes intn'l status for humanitarian response center in Karabakh

The Russian minister of foreign affairs on Monday elaborated on the creation of a humanitarian response...

UN Evaluation Group 'set to visit Karabakh' in mid-December

The United Nations Evaluation Group is planning a visit to Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) in mid-December,...

Economy

World oil prices are falling

World oil prices are falling during trading on Wednesday.

Armenia has new economy minister

By the decree of President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian Tigran Khachatryan has been relieved of post of...

A large-scale program for the development of horticulture will be launched in Akna district: President Harutyunyan paid a working visit

On September 13 Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan visited the Akna district of Askeran, the...

World oil prices continue to fall

Oil futures fell again on Wednesday after a sharp slide in the previous session, as a rebound in COVID-19...

President Harutyunyan received General Manager of “Karabakh Telecom” Company Karekin Odabashyan

On 4 September Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan received KT General Manager Karekin Odabashyan,...

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.

New programs are to be realized for the development of beekeeping. President Harutyunyan visited a honey production company “Honey House Artsakh”

Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunan visited "Honey House Artsakh" honey production factory in...

Society

Aurora Community program launched globally

The Aurora Humanitarian Initiative has launched its new program, the Aurora Community, designed after the careful evaluation of Aurora’s humanitarian network and its main causes, the IDeA Foundation informs.

1,138 new Covid-19 cases reported in Armenia per day

1138 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day,...

1,138 new Covid-19 cases reported in Armenia per day

1138 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day,...

ECHR applies interim measure for 23 Armenian POWs in Azerbaijan

The ECHR has decided to apply interim measure for another 23 individuals that have been taken hostage...

Today marks 32nd anniversary since 1988 earthquake in Armenia

Thirty-two years ago, on December 7, 1988, one of the most terrible tragedies in the modern history of...

First flight from Russia to Nagorno Karabakh can take place this year – Ria Novosti

The Nagorno-Karabakh and Russian authorities are discussing the issue of opening air communication.

Azerbaijan delays exchange of bodies, Artsakh authorities say

Azerbaijan is delaying the process of exchanging the bodies of the victims of the war, the State Service...

Military

Syrian mercenaries detained in Armenia won’t be exchanged under prisoner swap with Azerbaijan

The two Syrian mercenaries who were fighting from the Azerbaijani side in the war against Artsakh and who are currently detained by Armenian authorities are not subject to handover or exchange because they are not prisoners of war, the Committee of Investigations told Armenpress.

Hayastan All-Armenian Fund transfers $1,1 million to Military Insurance Fund

The Hayastan All-Armenian Fund has transferred $1,1 million to the Military Insurance Fund as part of...

Russian peacekeepers clear about 50 hectares of territory in Karabakh

Russian peacekeepers have cleared the area around the pylons of power transmission lines along the highway...

Russian peacekeepers help find, return two Karabakh residents

Russian peacekeepers have helped find and return two Karabakh residents, as news.am informs the Russian...

Russian peacekeepers defuse about 100 explosive devices in Nagorno Karabakh

Russian peacekeepers have cleared the southern suburbs of the Nagorno Karabakh capital, Stepanakert,...

Human Rights Watch: Armenian POWs badly mistreated in Azerbaijan

Azerbaijani forces have inhumanely treated numerous ethnic Armenian military troops captured in the conflict...

President Arayik Harutyunyan held meeting with families of missing and captured servicemen

Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan held meeting with families of missing and captured servicemen,...

Aurora Community program launched globally
Greek FM says Turkey is travel agent for jihadists
Syrian mercenaries detained in Armenia won’t be exchanged under prisoner swap with Azerbaijan
OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs expected to visit Yerevan and Baku at the end of the week
Hayastan All-Armenian Fund transfers $1,1 million to Military Insurance Fund
Analytical

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

France24 television network has published a series of videos once again confirming that Syrian mercenaries...

Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

Azerbaijan. Regional Developments

Interview

More than 70,000 people currently live in Artsakh. Zhirayr Mirzoyan

According to the operative data of the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Development of the...

The political future of Nagorno-Karabakh must be decided by its population. Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress

The EU must force Turkey to respect the Convention of Geneva and withdraw from the conflict. Rafael Larreina

Culture

Macron: France ready to provide full support for protection of cultural and religious heritage in Karabakh

Numerous historical-cultural monuments destroyed, damaged or desecrated by Azeri armed forces

Artsakh FM sends letter to UNESCO Director-General

Metropolitan Museum of Art appeals for protection of cultural heritage sites in Nagorno-Karabakh

Sport

President Harutyunyan received world recordholders brothers Youri and Arthur Saqunts

Mkhitaryan joins Roma from Arsenal on permanent deal

Garo Paylan challenges Turkish minister over the damaged Armenian cemetery in Ankara

Mkhitaryan donates national team T-shirts to Armenian servicemen wounded in Tavush

Diaspora

Posters calling for recognition of Artsakh posted in US streets

Thousands march in Syria in support of Artsakh

Armenians in Turkey appear under target of hate speech and threats: MP Paylan among them

Armenian member of Turkey parliament appeals to OSCE Minsk Group

International

Greek FM says Turkey is travel agent for jihadists

Russia to ban import of potatoes and apples from Azerbaijan from Dec. 10

Greek FM: Turkey threatens stability of Europe, Arabs, Caucasus

Iran prepares to raise oil exports if sanctions eased

