Greek FM says Turkey is travel agent for jihadists

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said that Turkey is a troublemaker in the region and a travel agent for jihadists, news.am reports, citing RIA Novosti.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: Turkey's policy was one of the topics of discussion at the trilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of Greece, Cyprus, and Jordan, held in Amman.

Dendias added that Turkey threatened Greece with war if Greece acted in accordance with its sovereign right and expanded its territorial waters to 12 nautical miles.

According to him, Turkey is using migrants as a tool, spreading propaganda and false news, exacerbating the security issue, transporting jihadists from Libya to the Caucasus.

Such actions of Ankara are completely unacceptable and Greece has repeatedly called Turkey to a constructive dialogue with all countries that share common values, he added.

Dendias said the three countries are supporting the institutionalization of their trilateral cooperation through the establishment of a permanent secretariat in Nicosia, as well as its expansion.