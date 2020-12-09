Artsakhpress

Politics

OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs expected to visit Yerevan and Baku at the end of the week

During the US Congress Helsinki Committee’s hearings on the US priorities and activities in the OSCE Acting Assistant Secretary of State in the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs Philip Reeker has touched upon the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, Voice of America reports.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 9, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS:  Asked over the current situation around the Karabakh conflict, the US top diplomat has reaffirmed that Washington welcomes the stop of hostilities in the conflict zone and deeply regrets over human losses, including many civilian losses. “It’s impossible to return human lives”, he said.

“We continue to stress that this long-lasting conflict has no military solution. There is a body – the Minsk Group and the Co-Chairs, aimed at helping both sides, I mean Armenia and Azerbaijan, to find the settlement of the conflict. In the past 30 years there have been cases when we were close to the establishment of peace. I remember at the beginning of my career when we were in the leading position of the Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship and were holding active talks in 2000-2001 in Key West. We were really thinking that we were close to the settlement or were almost there. But it became an illusion”, Philip Reeker said.

He highlighted the role of the Minsk Group and the Co-Chairs in maintenance of fragile peace in the past three decades. According to him, thanks to this it was possible to avoid the violence which was demonstrated recently.

“We continue to believe that there is no long-term military solution here. Armenia’s victory in the battlefield decades ago didn’t put the conflict to end. We have tried to keep the sides away from violence through diplomacy. I doubt that the military solution can this time as well record another outcome”, Philip Reeker stated.

The US official said the settlement should be achieved around the negotiation table, adding that the Co-Chairs are the best mediators on this issue. “We are working with the remaining Co-Chair states – Russia and France”, he said. “We still have a lot of questions regarding the ceasefire achieved by Russia’s mediation, Turkey’s role here. We were very concerned and have expressed our concerns during the discussions over Turkey’s role here, the transfer of foreign militants there and weapons provided”.

He informed that US Co-Chair Andrew Schofer and the other Co-Chairs are planning to visit Yerevan and Baku at the end of the week to discuss the restoration of peace process and the return to the diplomatic platform. “We will closely follow this process and will continue raising these issues during the discussions with other countries”, Philip Reeker said.

He informed that the US is providing funds to help the population of Nagorno Karabakh.


     

Politics

Greek FM says Turkey is travel agent for jihadists

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said that Turkey is a troublemaker in the region and a travel agent...

Armenian President asks for Putin’s support in demarcation process between Armenia, Azerbaijan

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin, asking him to...

Armenian PM, U.S. Ambassador to Armenia discuss developments over Artsakh

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy, informed the Office...

Lavrov, Çavuşoğlu discuss Nagorno Karabakh

Russian and Turkish FMs Sergey Lavrov and Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu held another phone talk today, discussing...

Russia proposes intn'l status for humanitarian response center in Karabakh

The Russian minister of foreign affairs on Monday elaborated on the creation of a humanitarian response...

UN Evaluation Group 'set to visit Karabakh' in mid-December

The United Nations Evaluation Group is planning a visit to Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) in mid-December,...

Economy

World oil prices are falling

World oil prices are falling during trading on Wednesday.

Armenia has new economy minister

By the decree of President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian Tigran Khachatryan has been relieved of post of...

A large-scale program for the development of horticulture will be launched in Akna district: President Harutyunyan paid a working visit

On September 13 Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan visited the Akna district of Askeran, the...

World oil prices continue to fall

Oil futures fell again on Wednesday after a sharp slide in the previous session, as a rebound in COVID-19...

President Harutyunyan received General Manager of “Karabakh Telecom” Company Karekin Odabashyan

On 4 September Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan received KT General Manager Karekin Odabashyan,...

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.

New programs are to be realized for the development of beekeeping. President Harutyunyan visited a honey production company “Honey House Artsakh”

Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunan visited "Honey House Artsakh" honey production factory in...

Society

Aurora Community program launched globally

The Aurora Humanitarian Initiative has launched its new program, the Aurora Community, designed after the careful evaluation of Aurora’s humanitarian network and its main causes, the IDeA Foundation informs.

1,138 new Covid-19 cases reported in Armenia per day

1138 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day,...

1,138 new Covid-19 cases reported in Armenia per day

1138 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day,...

ECHR applies interim measure for 23 Armenian POWs in Azerbaijan

The ECHR has decided to apply interim measure for another 23 individuals that have been taken hostage...

Today marks 32nd anniversary since 1988 earthquake in Armenia

Thirty-two years ago, on December 7, 1988, one of the most terrible tragedies in the modern history of...

First flight from Russia to Nagorno Karabakh can take place this year – Ria Novosti

The Nagorno-Karabakh and Russian authorities are discussing the issue of opening air communication.

Azerbaijan delays exchange of bodies, Artsakh authorities say

Azerbaijan is delaying the process of exchanging the bodies of the victims of the war, the State Service...

Military

Syrian mercenaries detained in Armenia won’t be exchanged under prisoner swap with Azerbaijan

The two Syrian mercenaries who were fighting from the Azerbaijani side in the war against Artsakh and who are currently detained by Armenian authorities are not subject to handover or exchange because they are not prisoners of war, the Committee of Investigations told Armenpress.

Hayastan All-Armenian Fund transfers $1,1 million to Military Insurance Fund

The Hayastan All-Armenian Fund has transferred $1,1 million to the Military Insurance Fund as part of...

Russian peacekeepers clear about 50 hectares of territory in Karabakh

Russian peacekeepers have cleared the area around the pylons of power transmission lines along the highway...

Russian peacekeepers help find, return two Karabakh residents

Russian peacekeepers have helped find and return two Karabakh residents, as news.am informs the Russian...

Russian peacekeepers defuse about 100 explosive devices in Nagorno Karabakh

Russian peacekeepers have cleared the southern suburbs of the Nagorno Karabakh capital, Stepanakert,...

Human Rights Watch: Armenian POWs badly mistreated in Azerbaijan

Azerbaijani forces have inhumanely treated numerous ethnic Armenian military troops captured in the conflict...

President Arayik Harutyunyan held meeting with families of missing and captured servicemen

Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan held meeting with families of missing and captured servicemen,...

Aurora Community program launched globally
Greek FM says Turkey is travel agent for jihadists
Syrian mercenaries detained in Armenia won’t be exchanged under prisoner swap with Azerbaijan
OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs expected to visit Yerevan and Baku at the end of the week
Hayastan All-Armenian Fund transfers $1,1 million to Military Insurance Fund
Analytical

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

France24 television network has published a series of videos once again confirming that Syrian mercenaries...

Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

Azerbaijan. Regional Developments

Interview

More than 70,000 people currently live in Artsakh. Zhirayr Mirzoyan

According to the operative data of the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Development of the...

The political future of Nagorno-Karabakh must be decided by its population. Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress

The EU must force Turkey to respect the Convention of Geneva and withdraw from the conflict. Rafael Larreina

Photos

Artsakh rescue forces pulled out from under the rubble the bodies of the died citizens
Artsakh rescue forces pulled out from under the rubble the bodies of the died citizens
The precise calculation of mine thrower
The precise calculation of mine thrower
Defenders of the Homeland
Defenders of the Homeland
ESSS of the RA searches and neutralizes on spot weapons not exploded after the rocket attack.
ESSS of the RA searches and neutralizes on spot weapons not exploded after the rocket attack.
Videos

Culture

Macron: France ready to provide full support for protection of cultural and religious heritage in Karabakh

Numerous historical-cultural monuments destroyed, damaged or desecrated by Azeri armed forces

Artsakh FM sends letter to UNESCO Director-General

Metropolitan Museum of Art appeals for protection of cultural heritage sites in Nagorno-Karabakh

Sport

President Harutyunyan received world recordholders brothers Youri and Arthur Saqunts

Mkhitaryan joins Roma from Arsenal on permanent deal

Garo Paylan challenges Turkish minister over the damaged Armenian cemetery in Ankara

Mkhitaryan donates national team T-shirts to Armenian servicemen wounded in Tavush

Diaspora

Posters calling for recognition of Artsakh posted in US streets

Thousands march in Syria in support of Artsakh

Armenians in Turkey appear under target of hate speech and threats: MP Paylan among them

Armenian member of Turkey parliament appeals to OSCE Minsk Group

International

Greek FM says Turkey is travel agent for jihadists

Russia to ban import of potatoes and apples from Azerbaijan from Dec. 10

Greek FM: Turkey threatens stability of Europe, Arabs, Caucasus

Iran prepares to raise oil exports if sanctions eased

