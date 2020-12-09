1138 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 144,066, the ministry of healthcare said today.

December 9, 2020, 11:04 1,138 new Covid-19 cases reported in Armenia per day

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: 1385 more patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 120,532.

3306 tests were conducted in the past one day.

21 more patients have died, raising the death toll to 2393.

The number of active cases is 20,540.

The number of patients who had coronavirus but died from other disease has reached 601 (4 new such cases).