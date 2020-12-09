World oil prices are falling

2053 | December 3, 2020 14:47 Stepanakert Mayor, Artsakh’s Minister of Labor, Social and Housing Affairs discuss social problems caused by war

1860 | December 3, 2020 15:37 Internet restored in Artsakh

1835 | December 2, 2020 19:25 President Arayik Harutyunyan held meeting with families of missing and captured servicemen

1826 | December 2, 2020 13:05 Search operations for bodies of killed troops underway in Hadrut region

1784 | December 3, 2020 10:56 Russian peacekeepers defuse about 100 explosive devices in Nagorno Karabakh

1774 | December 3, 2020 09:59 Human Rights Watch: Armenian POWs badly mistreated in Azerbaijan

1690 | December 4, 2020 16:15 Russia to patiently and consistently convey to Turkey its position on Crimea

1676 | December 4, 2020 20:39 First flight from Russia to Nagorno Karabakh can take place this year – Ria Novosti