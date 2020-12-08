Armenian PM, U.S. Ambassador to Armenia discuss developments over Artsakh

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy, informed the Office of the Prime Minister.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: Nikol Pashinyan highlighted the Armenian-U.S. partnership and the continuous works for the implementation of the bilateral agenda.

The interlocutors exchanged views on the prospects of future development of the Armenian-U.S. relations. The sides referred to the situation and developments over Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) conflict.