Armenian PM, U.S. Ambassador to Armenia discuss developments over Artsakh
STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: Nikol Pashinyan highlighted the Armenian-U.S. partnership and the continuous works for the implementation of the bilateral agenda.
The interlocutors exchanged views on the prospects of future development of the Armenian-U.S. relations. The sides referred to the situation and developments over Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) conflict.