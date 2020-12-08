Greek FM: Turkey threatens stability of Europe, Arabs, Caucasus

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said Turkey is carrying out military operations on foreign lands and occupying lands in neighboring countries, and threatening to ignite a war, stressing that it threatens Europe's stability, the Arabs, and the Caucasus, Al Arabiya reports.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Greek Foreign Minister added that Turkey disputes the sovereignty and sovereign rights of European countries, indicating that it transfers extremists and interferes in other countries' internal affairs by supporting extremist movements.

Dendias pointed out that if Turkey's departure from European values is not condemned, those who advocate modernization and improve relations with Europe within Turkish society will be weakened in the domestic arena.