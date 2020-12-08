Russia proposes intn'l status for humanitarian response center in Karabakh

The Russian minister of foreign affairs on Monday elaborated on the creation of a humanitarian response center in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), introducing several practical aspects of the project.
STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: At a press conference that followed his private talks with Armenian FM Ara Ayvazyan, Sergey Lavrov proposed an international status for the structure initiated by President Vladimir Putin.
"We also considered plans for creating a humanitarian response center. This is President Putin's initiative. We proposed internationalizing the center with the involvement of Armenia and Azerbaijan," Tert.am reports, citing RIA Novosti.
Noting that the promotion of refugees' return is acquiring a steady character, Lavrov said he also sees that people are feeling "increasingly confident" in that process.