UN Evaluation Group 'set to visit Karabakh' in mid-December

The United Nations Evaluation Group is planning a visit to Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) in mid-December, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said today after the meeting with Armenia's top diplomat.

December 8, 2020, 18:06

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: "The UN Secretary-General is now amid preparations as it will take a certain time [to arrange the trip]. The evaluation group will comprise specialized UN subdivisions and programs. They are planning to send the mission in mid-December," he told reporters at a press conference, Tert.am reports, citing RIA Novosti.

The Russian, Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders agreed on plans for deploying Russian peacekeepers in the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict zone subject to the November 9 statement on establishing ceasefire. Under the deal, the seven regions surrounding Artsakh, as well as the towns of Shushi and Hadrut (with most of the surrounding settlements), rural communities from the Askeran and Martuni regions, as well as the villages of Talish and Mataghis (Martakert region) passed under Azerbaijani control.