Parliament calls on international community to contribute to return of Armenian POWs from Azerbaijan

The Armenian Parliament adopted a message addressed to the international community and organizations over the return of the Armenian prisoners of war and captured citizens from Azerbaijan, calling on to demand Baku to immediately hand over the POWs to the Armenian side and stop torture and inhuman treatment against them.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 8, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS:  The message was adopted following the Parliament’s urgent debate which was held in a closed-format.
Main rapporteur, head of the opposition Bright Armenia faction Edmon Marukyan proposed to adopt the message and read the text:
“The National Assembly of Armenia,
Based on the 1948 UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the 1949 Geneva Conventions on Prisoners of War, the 1950 European Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms, the 1965 International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination and other international agreements on international law of human rights and humanitarian law, customary international law, principles of right recognized by civilized nations,
Taking into account the commitment of the Armenian and Azerbaijani sides to return all persons who are in captivity, as well as the bodies,
Recording that the Azerbaijani side is artificially prolonging the process of the return of POWs and bodies, is obviously hiding the real number of prisoners of war, captured and other detained persons, is continuing ill, inhuman treatment, tortures, physical and psychological sufferings against them,
Strongly condemning the video recording and spreading of the torture and inhuman treatment by the Azerbaijani side through its armed forces in media outlets and social networks,
Taking into account the widespread and systematic policy of the Azerbaijani authorities on spreading organized hatred against ethnic Armenians, is addressing the international community – the UN Human Rights Council, the UN Committee Against Torture and the Sub-Committee on Prevention of Torture, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, the Committee on Elimination of Racial Discrimination, the Human Rights Commissioner of the Council of Europe, the European Committee on Prevention of Torture, the International Committee of Red Cross and other international and national organizations dealing with human rights, as well as individuals, inter-parliamentary organizations, as well as the Co-Chair countries of the OSCE Minsk Group.
And the National Assembly calls on
to urge Azerbaijan to immediately hand over the prisoners of war, captured and other detained civilians to the Armenian side,
to urge Azerbaijan to stop torture, inhuman and ill treatment against prisoners of war, captured and other detained civilians,
to oblige Azerbaijan to stop the Armenophobic policy in all spheres of public life, such as in educational facilities, in public remarks of public, military and political figures, in media outlets, social networks, etc”, the statement says.
The message was adopted unanimously, with 100 votes in favor.
The full text of the statement is available in Armenian.

     

Russia proposes intn'l status for humanitarian response center in Karabakh

The Russian minister of foreign affairs on Monday elaborated on the creation of a humanitarian response center in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), introducing several practical aspects of the project.

UN Evaluation Group 'set to visit Karabakh' in mid-December

The United Nations Evaluation Group is planning a visit to Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) in mid-December,...

Parliament calls on international community to contribute to return of Armenian POWs from Azerbaijan

The Armenian Parliament adopted a message addressed to the international community and organizations...

UN Secretary General urges Armenia, Azerbaijan to restore talks on NK

Secretary General of the UN António Guterres urgued Armenia and Azerbaijan to restore the negotiations...

Pashinyan sees some progress over the issue of return of hostages

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan sees some progress in the issue of organizing the return of...

Artsakh MFA comment on French National Assembly's resolution on Artsakh

Artsakh MFA has commented on the French National Assembly's resolution on the need for the French government...

Arayik Harutyunyan received the delegation led by Lieutenant General Yury Stavitsky, Chief of the Engineering Corps of the Russian Armed Forces

Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan received today the delegation led by Lieutenant General...

Armenia has new economy minister

By the decree of President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian Tigran Khachatryan has been relieved of post of Minister of Economy of Armenia, and Vahan Kerobyan has been appointed to that post.

A large-scale program for the development of horticulture will be launched in Akna district: President Harutyunyan paid a working visit

On September 13 Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan visited the Akna district of Askeran, the...

World oil prices continue to fall

Oil futures fell again on Wednesday after a sharp slide in the previous session, as a rebound in COVID-19...

President Harutyunyan received General Manager of “Karabakh Telecom” Company Karekin Odabashyan

On 4 September Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan received KT General Manager Karekin Odabashyan,...

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.

New programs are to be realized for the development of beekeeping. President Harutyunyan visited a honey production company “Honey House Artsakh”

Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunan visited "Honey House Artsakh" honey production factory in...

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are going up on Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this.

Today marks 32nd anniversary since 1988 earthquake in Armenia

Thirty-two years ago, on December 7, 1988, one of the most terrible tragedies in the modern history of Armenia took place.

First flight from Russia to Nagorno Karabakh can take place this year – Ria Novosti

The Nagorno-Karabakh and Russian authorities are discussing the issue of opening air communication.

Azerbaijan delays exchange of bodies, Artsakh authorities say

Azerbaijan is delaying the process of exchanging the bodies of the victims of the war, the State Service...

Pashinyan highlights lifting ban on entry of Armenian citizens to EAEU states

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan highlights lifting entry ban for Armenian citizens to several...

80 coronavirus infected patients receive treatment at the Stepanakert Republican Medical Center

About 80 coronavirus infected patients who are in serious and critical condition receive treatment at...

Russian peacekeepers have started demining the outskirts of Stepanakert

Military personnel of the International Mine Action Center of the Russian Defence Ministry continue to...

With the support of Russia 8000 residential houses to be built in Artsakh

Due to the recent war, there are many destructions in the city of Stepanakert and other settlements of...

Russian peacekeepers clear about 50 hectares of territory in Karabakh

Russian peacekeepers have cleared the area around the pylons of power transmission lines along the highway between Shushi and the Lysogorsky pass, TASS reports.

Russian peacekeepers help find, return two Karabakh residents

Russian peacekeepers have helped find and return two Karabakh residents, as news.am informs the Russian...

Russian peacekeepers defuse about 100 explosive devices in Nagorno Karabakh

Russian peacekeepers have cleared the southern suburbs of the Nagorno Karabakh capital, Stepanakert,...

Human Rights Watch: Armenian POWs badly mistreated in Azerbaijan

Azerbaijani forces have inhumanely treated numerous ethnic Armenian military troops captured in the conflict...

President Arayik Harutyunyan held meeting with families of missing and captured servicemen

Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan held meeting with families of missing and captured servicemen,...

Search operations for bodies of killed troops underway in Hadrut region

The State Service of Emergency Situations of Artsakh is carrying out search operations to find the bodies...

Russia peacekeepers in Artsakh demine Stepanakert school grounds

The inspection of the area of Secondary School No. 10 of Stepanakert and the search for and clearing...

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

France24 television network has published a series of videos once again confirming that Syrian mercenaries...

Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

Azerbaijan. Regional Developments

More than 70,000 people currently live in Artsakh. Zhirayr Mirzoyan

According to the operative data of the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Development of the...

The political future of Nagorno-Karabakh must be decided by its population. Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress

The EU must force Turkey to respect the Convention of Geneva and withdraw from the conflict. Rafael Larreina

Macron: France ready to provide full support for protection of cultural and religious heritage in Karabakh

President Harutyunyan received world recordholders brothers Youri and Arthur Saqunts

Posters calling for recognition of Artsakh posted in US streets

Greek FM: Turkey threatens stability of Europe, Arabs, Caucasus

