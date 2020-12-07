At least seven people have died as a result of floods caused by heavy rainfall in southern Iran, Sputniknews.com reports, citing the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) agency.

December 7, 2020, 11:55 Heavy rains, flooding lead to death of at least 7 people in Iran

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: Two of the deaths were reported in the Bushehr province, and five people died in Hormozgan province, Iran’s state broadcaster said on Sunday, citing a statement from the country’s emergency medical services.

Iran has seen heavy rains and flooding in several provinces in recent days, including the southern provinces of Hormozgan and Bushehr, and the southwestern Khuzestan and Fars provinces.