According to the operative data of the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Development of the Republic of Artsakh, more than 70,000 people currently live in Artsakh.

December 7, 2020, 09:30 More than 70,000 people currently live in Artsakh. Zhirayr Mirzoyan

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview with ''Artsakhpress'', the Minister of Territorial Administration and Development of the Republic of Artsakh Zhirayr Mirzoyan touched upon the housing problem of the homeless Artsakh people, the apartment rental prices , and the compensations provided by the government.

-Mr. Mirzoyan, how many citizens who lost their homes during this period and who have already returned to Artsakh have been provided with housing?

-The housing problem of Artsakh people who have lost their homes during the recent war is of a temporary nature, until the provision of houses and apartments as a result of the state housing program. At present, the government of Artsakh solves the problem of housing of these families by renting apartments, if possible accommodating them in hotels, as well as using the vacant houses of rural communities. In parallel, work is underway to make a number of public buildings habitable, which will be provided to displaced families.

I should mention that these resources are not enough to fully solve the issue of the displaced people. Therefore, this process will take a long time until a corresponding number of new houses and apartments are built. At the moment, 614 families or 2491 residents have been provided with temporary housing.

- Taking into account the fact that it is not possible to restore the houses of many citizens in Stepanakert and other settlements of the republic, how the issue of their residence will be solved?

- At present, the restoration works of the houses and apartments damaged by the shelling have started with great vigor. We are still trying to solve the problems of citizens by providing rented apartments or adapted housing.

- Mr Mirzoyan, the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Development of the Republic of Artsakh previously announced that citizens can rent out their apartments, and the state will provide housing compensation for those who have lost their homes, but both in Stepanakert, and in other settlements rental prices increase. How would you explain the situation?

- We can state that about 230 contracts have been signed by the ministry, and in this way the issue of accommodation of more than 1000 people has been solved. But a sharp increase in apartment rent has been registered, which we consider inadmissible. But as it was mentioned in the announcement the compensation is provided by 2 classifications, according to Stepanakert and Artsakh Republic regions.

- Mr Mirzoyan, will the families who have lost their homes or the families whose houses have been completely damaged receive compensation?

- The government has started a process of providing basic necessities but not a process of property compensation.

Interview by Ani Avanesyan