Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan sees some progress in the issue of organizing the return of hostages taken during the war unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh, Pashinyan said on December 5 during a Facebook Live.

December 5, 2020, 12:23 Pashinyan sees some progress over the issue of return of hostages

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 5, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: ‘’The return of our citizens taken hostage by Azerbaijan is the most important issue. Here we have some progress, we have agreed over the principle ‘’all for all’’. By the way, not only those taken hostage during the war, but people who appeared in the Armenian and Azerbaijani sides before the war must be returned’’, Pashinyan said, noting that some patience is necessary for this issue to be implemented.