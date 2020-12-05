Russian peacekeepers have cleared the area around the pylons of power transmission lines along the highway between Shushi and the Lysogorsky pass, TASS reports.
Russian peacekeepers clear about 50 hectares of territory in Karabakh
STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: The total area of land neutralized during the peacekeeping operation in Karabakh is almost 50 hectares.
All engineering units in Nagorno-Karabakh cleared almost 50 hectares of terrain, 17 km of roads, found and neutralized about 1,150 explosive objects. These items, as well as abandoned or non-operational ammunition, are taken to a specially equipped landfill and destroyed. Ammunition that cannot be evacuated is destroyed on site, subject to the necessary safety measures.