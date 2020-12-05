Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
Military

Russian peacekeepers clear about 50 hectares of territory in Karabakh

Russian peacekeepers have cleared the area around the pylons of power transmission lines along the highway between Shushi and the Lysogorsky pass, TASS reports.

Russian peacekeepers clear about 50 hectares of territory in Karabakh

Russian peacekeepers clear about 50 hectares of territory in Karabakh

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 5, ARTSAKHPRESS:  The total area of land neutralized during the peacekeeping operation in Karabakh is almost 50 hectares.

All engineering units in Nagorno-Karabakh cleared almost 50 hectares of terrain, 17 km of roads, found and neutralized about 1,150 explosive objects. These items, as well as abandoned or non-operational ammunition, are taken to a specially equipped landfill and destroyed. Ammunition that cannot be evacuated is destroyed on site, subject to the necessary safety measures.


     

Politics

Pashinyan sees some progress over the issue of return of hostages

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan sees some progress in the issue of organizing the return of hostages taken during the war unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh, Pashinyan said on December 5 during a Facebook Live.

All news from section

Artsakh MFA comment on French National Assembly's resolution on Artsakh

Artsakh MFA has commented on the French National Assembly's resolution on the need for the French government...

Arayik Harutyunyan received the delegation led by Lieutenant General Yury Stavitsky, Chief of the Engineering Corps of the Russian Armed Forces

Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan received today the delegation led by Lieutenant General...

Helga Schmid appointed OSCE Secretary General

German politician Helga Schmid has been appointed Secretary General of the Organization for Security...

Turkish extremist Gray Wolves threaten Armenians in Germany

The recent conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh [Artsakh) has intensified—with new impetus—the Turkish extremist...

Armenia welcomes French National Assembly resolution calling for Artsakh's recognition

The Armenian Foreign Ministry welcomes the resolution overwhelmingly passed by France’s lower house...

Survey: 45.7% of respondents see need for snap parliamentary elections in Armenia

45.7% of the respondents of a survey conducted in Armenia see need for snap parliamentary elections,...

Economy

Armenia has new economy minister

By the decree of President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian Tigran Khachatryan has been relieved of post of Minister of Economy of Armenia, and Vahan Kerobyan has been appointed to that post.

All news from section

A large-scale program for the development of horticulture will be launched in Akna district: President Harutyunyan paid a working visit

On September 13 Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan visited the Akna district of Askeran, the...

World oil prices continue to fall

Oil futures fell again on Wednesday after a sharp slide in the previous session, as a rebound in COVID-19...

President Harutyunyan received General Manager of “Karabakh Telecom” Company Karekin Odabashyan

On 4 September Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan received KT General Manager Karekin Odabashyan,...

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.

New programs are to be realized for the development of beekeeping. President Harutyunyan visited a honey production company “Honey House Artsakh”

Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunan visited "Honey House Artsakh" honey production factory in...

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are going up on Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this.

Society

First flight from Russia to Nagorno Karabakh can take place this year – Ria Novosti

The Nagorno-Karabakh and Russian authorities are discussing the issue of opening air communication.

All news from section

Azerbaijan delays exchange of bodies, Artsakh authorities say

Azerbaijan is delaying the process of exchanging the bodies of the victims of the war, the State Service...

Pashinyan highlights lifting ban on entry of Armenian citizens to EAEU states

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan highlights lifting entry ban for Armenian citizens to several...

80 coronavirus infected patients receive treatment at the Stepanakert Republican Medical Center

About 80 coronavirus infected patients who are in serious and critical condition receive treatment at...

Russian peacekeepers have started demining the outskirts of Stepanakert

Military personnel of the International Mine Action Center of the Russian Defence Ministry continue to...

With the support of Russia 8000 residential houses to be built in Artsakh

Due to the recent war, there are many destructions in the city of Stepanakert and other settlements of...

Ex-defense minister of Artsakh Jalal Harutyunyan discharged from hospital

Former Defense Minister of Artsakh, Lieutenant-General Jalal Harutyunyan has been discharged from hospital,...

Military

Russian peacekeepers clear about 50 hectares of territory in Karabakh

Russian peacekeepers have cleared the area around the pylons of power transmission lines along the highway between Shushi and the Lysogorsky pass, TASS reports.

All news from section

Russian peacekeepers help find, return two Karabakh residents

Russian peacekeepers have helped find and return two Karabakh residents, as news.am informs the Russian...

Russian peacekeepers defuse about 100 explosive devices in Nagorno Karabakh

Russian peacekeepers have cleared the southern suburbs of the Nagorno Karabakh capital, Stepanakert,...

Human Rights Watch: Armenian POWs badly mistreated in Azerbaijan

Azerbaijani forces have inhumanely treated numerous ethnic Armenian military troops captured in the conflict...

President Arayik Harutyunyan held meeting with families of missing and captured servicemen

Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan held meeting with families of missing and captured servicemen,...

Search operations for bodies of killed troops underway in Hadrut region

The State Service of Emergency Situations of Artsakh is carrying out search operations to find the bodies...

Russia peacekeepers in Artsakh demine Stepanakert school grounds

The inspection of the area of Secondary School No. 10 of Stepanakert and the search for and clearing...

Pashinyan sees some progress over the issue of return of hostages
Russian peacekeepers clear about 50 hectares of territory in Karabakh
US orders withdrawal of troops from Somalia
Artsakh MFA comment on French National Assembly's resolution on Artsakh
First flight from Russia to Nagorno Karabakh can take place this year – Ria Novosti
more news

Analytical

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

France24 television network has published a series of videos once again confirming that Syrian mercenaries...

Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

Azerbaijan. Regional Developments

All news from section

Interview

The political future of Nagorno-Karabakh must be decided by its population. Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress

Miriam Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress thinks it should be possible to reach a peaceful agreement...

The EU must force Turkey to respect the Convention of Geneva and withdraw from the conflict. Rafael Larreina

The current Azerbaijani offensive is perceived by Armenians as a new existential threat.Catalan political scientist

All news from section

Photos

Artsakh rescue forces pulled out from under the rubble the bodies of the died citizens
Artsakh rescue forces pulled out from under the rubble the bodies of the died citizens
The precise calculation of mine thrower
The precise calculation of mine thrower
Defenders of the Homeland
Defenders of the Homeland
ESSS of the RA searches and neutralizes on spot weapons not exploded after the rocket attack.
ESSS of the RA searches and neutralizes on spot weapons not exploded after the rocket attack.
 more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

Macron: France ready to provide full support for protection of cultural and religious heritage in Karabakh

All news from section

Numerous historical-cultural monuments destroyed, damaged or desecrated by Azeri armed forces

Artsakh FM sends letter to UNESCO Director-General

Metropolitan Museum of Art appeals for protection of cultural heritage sites in Nagorno-Karabakh

Sport

President Harutyunyan received world recordholders brothers Youri and Arthur Saqunts

All news from section

Mkhitaryan joins Roma from Arsenal on permanent deal

Garo Paylan challenges Turkish minister over the damaged Armenian cemetery in Ankara

Mkhitaryan donates national team T-shirts to Armenian servicemen wounded in Tavush

Diaspora

Posters calling for recognition of Artsakh posted in US streets

All news from section

Thousands march in Syria in support of Artsakh

Armenians in Turkey appear under target of hate speech and threats: MP Paylan among them

Armenian member of Turkey parliament appeals to OSCE Minsk Group

International

US orders withdrawal of troops from Somalia

All news from section

Russia to patiently and consistently convey to Turkey its position on Crimea

American analysts: Turkey's policies and actions have reached a dangerous escalation point

US expands sanctions on Iran

Most Read

month

week

day

Search