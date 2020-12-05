Russian peacekeepers have cleared the area around the pylons of power transmission lines along the highway between Shushi and the Lysogorsky pass, TASS reports.

December 5, 2020, 11:18 Russian peacekeepers clear about 50 hectares of territory in Karabakh

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: The total area of land neutralized during the peacekeeping operation in Karabakh is almost 50 hectares.

All engineering units in Nagorno-Karabakh cleared almost 50 hectares of terrain, 17 km of roads, found and neutralized about 1,150 explosive objects. These items, as well as abandoned or non-operational ammunition, are taken to a specially equipped landfill and destroyed. Ammunition that cannot be evacuated is destroyed on site, subject to the necessary safety measures.