Artsakh MFA has commented on the French National Assembly's resolution on the need for the French government to recognize the Republic of Artsakh.

December 5, 2020, 09:42 Artsakh MFA comment on French National Assembly's resolution on Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: "We consider it important that this resolution, generalizing the position of the French Parliament, resolutely condemns the armed aggression of Azerbaijan against Artsakh, unleashed with the support of Turkey and the hired terrorists it recruited, as well as crimes committed against the civilian population on the basis of national hatred," the statement noted.

"We hope that the resolutions adopted by both chambers of the French parliament on the Artsakh recognition will become a solid political basis for the recognition of Artsakh by the central authorities of France."

"We reiterate that the international recognition of Artsakh will guarantee the rights of the citizens of Artsakh to live freely and with dignity in their native land, as well as contribute to ensuring stronger security, stability, and predictability in the South Caucasus region."

"The adoption of resolutions recognizing the independence of Artsakh will also give an additional impetus to the political settlement of the Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict, which should be based on the recognition of the fact that the people of Artsakh are exercising their right to self-determination."