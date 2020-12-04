Arayik Harutyunyan received the delegation led by Lieutenant General Yury Stavitsky, Chief of the Engineering Corps of the Russian Armed Forces

Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan received today the delegation led by Lieutenant General Yury Stavitsky, Chief of the Engineering Corps of the Russian Armed Forces, Harutyunyan wrote on Facebook.

