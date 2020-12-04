Arayik Harutyunyan received the delegation led by Lieutenant General Yury Stavitsky, Chief of the Engineering Corps of the Russian Armed Forces

Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan received today the delegation led by Lieutenant General Yury Stavitsky, Chief of the Engineering Corps of the Russian Armed Forces, Harutyunyan wrote on Facebook.
German politician Helga Schmid has been appointed Secretary General of the Organization for Security...
The recent conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh [Artsakh) has intensified—with new impetus—the Turkish extremist...
The Armenian Foreign Ministry welcomes the resolution overwhelmingly passed by France’s lower house...
45.7% of the respondents of a survey conducted in Armenia see need for snap parliamentary elections,...
Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov held a telephone conversation on December 3 with UN Secretary-General...
Russia counts on more active support from the OSCE countries for the reached trilateral statement on...
By the decree of President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian Tigran Khachatryan has been relieved of post of Minister of Economy of Armenia, and Vahan Kerobyan has been appointed to that post.
On September 13 Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan visited the Akna district of Askeran, the...
Oil futures fell again on Wednesday after a sharp slide in the previous session, as a rebound in COVID-19...
On 4 September Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan received KT General Manager Karekin Odabashyan,...
World oil prices are dropping Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.
Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunan visited "Honey House Artsakh" honey production factory in...
World oil prices are going up on Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this.
The Nagorno-Karabakh and Russian authorities are discussing the issue of opening air communication.
Azerbaijan is delaying the process of exchanging the bodies of the victims of the war, the State Service...
Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan highlights lifting entry ban for Armenian citizens to several...
About 80 coronavirus infected patients who are in serious and critical condition receive treatment at...
Military personnel of the International Mine Action Center of the Russian Defence Ministry continue to...
Due to the recent war, there are many destructions in the city of Stepanakert and other settlements of...
Former Defense Minister of Artsakh, Lieutenant-General Jalal Harutyunyan has been discharged from hospital,...
Russian peacekeepers have helped find and return two Karabakh residents, as news.am informs the Russian peacekeeping contingent reported.
Russian peacekeepers have cleared the southern suburbs of the Nagorno Karabakh capital, Stepanakert,...
Azerbaijani forces have inhumanely treated numerous ethnic Armenian military troops captured in the conflict...
Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan held meeting with families of missing and captured servicemen,...
The State Service of Emergency Situations of Artsakh is carrying out search operations to find the bodies...
The inspection of the area of Secondary School No. 10 of Stepanakert and the search for and clearing...
About 70 locals have applied for medical assistance to the specialists of the Russian Ministry of Defense...
France24 television network has published a series of videos once again confirming that Syrian mercenaries...
Miriam Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress thinks it should be possible to reach a peaceful agreement...
