German politician Helga Schmid has been appointed Secretary General of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), the Albanian OSCE Chairmanship said on Twitter.

December 4, 2020, 16:51 Helga Schmid appointed OSCE Secretary General

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: The respective decision has been adopted at the 27th OSCE Ministerial Council.